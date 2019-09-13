Trace a Magazine Pattern | Video

A number of sewing magazines in print contain printed patterns. These magazine are a great deal for sewing enthusiasts because they often include 20 or more designs in a single issue. The designs are of high quality and typically come in a wide range of sizes.

However, the pattern pieces are printed in an overlapped arrangement on the pattern sheets and need to be traced so you can use them all. They can be confusing to sort out.

Learn tips for working with these patterns so you can get the greatest value from your magazines. We’ll show you how to identify and then find the pieces you need on the pattern sheets, how to mark them for easier visibility, and how to trace them.

You’ll need a few supplies for this process:

• A roll of medical exam table paper, to use as tracing paper. Buy the smooth variety, and opt for the widest width you can find—21 inches or more—to accommodate large pattern pieces.

• File flags, to mark the pattern pieces on the original sheet, so you can seem clearly to trace.

• SA Curve Ruler, for tracing curved seamlines and for adding seam allowances to the traced patterns.

