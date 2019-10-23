Make It with Wool 2019: Machine Embroidery Award Winner

Mia Suhrbier, Winlock, Washington

A windy college campus is the perfect place to wear Mia’s machine-embroidered jacket and jeans-style pants. The jacket body is made from a handwoven wool/mohair blend by weaver Linda Kubik, while the sleeves, undercollar, and front facings are made from Pendleton wool coating. Mia used Vogue 8933 and embroidered a repeating geometric motif on the large right collar flap in colors that complement the jacket fabric. The pants are sewn from Angela Wolf’s AW4200 pattern in lightweight Pendleton wool twill to mimic denim. They include classic jeans detailing: a fly-front zipper and contrast topstitching. The back pockets are embroidered with a circular design echoing the coat’s embroidery, to tie the ensemble together.

Mia has been entering the MIWW competition since age 8. She has a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science from Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington. In fall 2019, she started a master’s degree program in civil and environmental engineering at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington.

