 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Inspiration

Make It with Wool 2019: Junior Winner

By Erica Redfern Oct 23, 2019
Article Image

Kevina Clear, Niles, Michigan

To stay warm and stylish, Kevina made a winter coat and dress ensemble. The two-toned coat is based on McCall’s 7025, which she chose for its bold silhouette. Both coating fabrics are cashmere. She needle-felted leaves and flowers in shades of brown, tan, cream, and green, to coordinate with the plaid dress fabric. This was her first time needle-felting, and she enjoyed it. In the pattern, the collar is worn as a standup collar, but she prefers wearing it folded down. The coat features side-seam and patch pockets. All the seams on the upper half are hand-topstitched. The coat is lined with burgundy polyester lining. Kevina loved the slim look of McCall’s 8676, an out-of-print dress pattern from 1967, which she made in a lightweight Pendleton wool. The irregular plaid was a challenge to match, but she managed it with careful layout planning. After she sewed the bodice to the skirt, she realized the dress was too large for her. She was able to take it in at the sides, but it was still too large in the back. So, she extended the darts to the neckline, creating princess darts that fit her shape better.

Kevina has been sewing since she was 5 years old, when she designed and sewed a quilt. She enjoys making interesting and beautiful things. This was her fifth time competing in the MIWW competition.

 

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Breast cancer awareness How-to

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Sewing Events and Initiatives: October 2019

Learn how you can help those fighting this disease locally and beyond.

Inspiration

Create a Wardrobe That Works for You | Episode 21

Image consultant Nancy Nix-Rice discusses how to choose colors and fabrics to create a flattering, versatile wardrobe In Episode 21 of Sewing With Threads.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #206 - Dec. 2019/Jan. 2020

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe