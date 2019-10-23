Make It with Wool 2019: Junior Winner

Kevina Clear, Niles, Michigan

To stay warm and stylish, Kevina made a winter coat and dress ensemble. The two-toned coat is based on McCall’s 7025, which she chose for its bold silhouette. Both coating fabrics are cashmere. She needle-felted leaves and flowers in shades of brown, tan, cream, and green, to coordinate with the plaid dress fabric. This was her first time needle-felting, and she enjoyed it. In the pattern, the collar is worn as a standup collar, but she prefers wearing it folded down. The coat features side-seam and patch pockets. All the seams on the upper half are hand-topstitched. The coat is lined with burgundy polyester lining. Kevina loved the slim look of McCall’s 8676, an out-of-print dress pattern from 1967, which she made in a lightweight Pendleton wool. The irregular plaid was a challenge to match, but she managed it with careful layout planning. After she sewed the bodice to the skirt, she realized the dress was too large for her. She was able to take it in at the sides, but it was still too large in the back. So, she extended the darts to the neckline, creating princess darts that fit her shape better.

Kevina has been sewing since she was 5 years old, when she designed and sewed a quilt. She enjoys making interesting and beautiful things. This was her fifth time competing in the MIWW competition.

