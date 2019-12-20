 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Sewing-Related Events: January 2020

Dec 20, 2019
Article Image

Happy New Year! See what events are going on near you this month:

 

Through January 12, 2020: Sheila Hicks: Secret Structures, Looming Presence, Dallas, Texas

Hosted at the Dallas Art Museum, this exhibition features the work of fiber artist Sheila Hicks. The artist focuses on techniques inspired by Andean art, following textile traditions she learned in her time studying in South America. The exhibition is in collaboration with the museum’s Arts of the Americas and Contemporary Arts departments. Admission is free.

Zihzabal by Sheila Hicks, 2018. Photography by Markus Wörgötter.

Through January 21, 2020: Silver Screen to Mainstream, Chicago, Illinois

This exhibition, at the Chicago History Museum, includes examples of American fashion from the 1930s and ’40s. It examines how Hollywood reached consumers in all classes and changed fashions by showing a wide range of designer garments. There are 30 garments by designers including Chanel, Vionnet, and Valentina. Admission is $19.

January 25–April 19, 2020: Unbound: Visionary Women Collecting Textiles, London, England

Celebrate seven women who have gathered beautiful collections of garments from different periods in fashion history. This showcase, at Two Temple Place, presents the items from the perspective of the collector rather than the creator. Seven museums and galleries have collaborated to create this exhibition, which contains items from the 18th century to present day from around the world. Admission is free.

Jelek 1913, Gold embroidery on black cloth, from the Calderdale Museums Collection, Halifax. Photography by Paul Tucker.

January 30–February 1, 2020: Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival, Phoenix, Arizona

This festival, at the Arizona Exposition and State Fair, has a wide range of activities for crafters of all types. Shopping, demonstrations, and make-and-take sessions are scheduled. Find the show program with lists of vendors and demonstrations on the festival website starting January 20. Admission is $12 for all three days.

January 30–February 1, 2020: The Creative Craft Show, Manchester, England

Designed for sewers, knitters, embroiderers, and other crafters, the Creative Craft Show offers classes and shopping all three days. Scheduled classes include chunky knitting, upcycling, and textile study. There is also a display from the Embroiderer’s Guild, and make-and-take sessions at various stalls. A one-day pass is £10.

