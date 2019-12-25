3 Notions for Spring 2020

1. Handy spool storage

Keep your thread organized in one travel-friendly case with the Perfect Thread Bag by Karen Kay Buckley. It is designed for hand sewing, because it enables you to thread a hand-sewing needle without having to take the spool out of the bag. Th ere are four zippered thread compartments and one larger zippered pocket for tools. Each thread compartment has a strip of Ultrasuede sewn below the zipper, so there’s no need to remove a thread spool during use. Simply pass a threaded needle through the Ultrasuede, drawing the thread from a spool within one of the zippered pockets. Th e bag easily holds 32 spools measuring 1¼ inches in diameter or 52 smaller, ¾ -inch-diameter spools. It rolls up for travel and ties with an attached picot-edged ribbon. It is available in seven outer fabric options. (KarenKayBuckley.com; $35)

2. On-the-go garment care

Th e Dash 100GH hand-held garment steamer from Reliable is small enough for travel and powerful enough to steam tough wrinkles. Th e steam release trigger features a lock so you don’t have to hold the trigger down during long jobs. The stainless steel soleplate heats during use and can be used to press small wrinkles. Included with the steamer are a fabric brush attachment, a lint brush attachment, and a water beaker. An 8-foot cord provides a generous range from the power outlet. Th e water reservoir holds 250 mL, which provides nearly 17 minutes of steady steam. Th e steamer heats up quickly, in 20 seconds according to the manufacturer. (ReliableCorporation.com; $39)

3. Pair bobbin and thread

Secure bobbins to matching thread spools with these Bobbin Clips from Nancy’s Notions. Th e clips measure 2¾ inches long and ⅝ inches wide. They are made of plastic and fi t thread spools and bobbins with a 3⁄16-inchdiameter hole. Th e tapered neck cradles the bobbin, while the flared legs expand in the spool’s center to hold them together. For portability, attach multiple clips to a binder ring. Th e clips come in packs of 40 in a mix of blue, pink, and purple. (NancysNotions.com; $12)

