Tools & Supplies

Advertisers from Threads #210

Article Image

Support the advertisers who support Threads magazine.

The advertisers listed below are working to keep everyone safe and supplied with sewing tools and materials during this unusual time. Enjoy shopping from the comfort of home via their websites. Many of these online retailers that operate brick-and-mortar stores as well are also offering curbside pickup or in-store pickup by appointment. Click below to learn more.

 

 

All Dunn Designs www.alldunndesigns.com p. 77
Alterations for Professionals www.alterationsforpros.com p. 77
Association of Sewing & Design Professionals  sewingprofessionals.com p. 17
Beautiful Textiles www.beautifultextiles.com p. 17
Bernina www.bernina.com p. 13
The Confident Stitch www.theconfidentstitch.com p. 77
DittoForm www.dittoform.com p. 3
Embroiderer’s Guild of America www.egausa.org/threads p. 2
E-Quilter www.equilter.com p. 3
Eva Dress evadress.com p. 77
Fabrics in Motion fabricsinmotion.com p. 11
Fabulous Fit Dress Forms www.fabulousfit.com p. 11
Folkwear Patterns www.folkwear.com p. 17
French European Dressforms www.frencheuropeaninc.com p. 17
Gorgeous Fabrics www.gorgeousfabrics.com p. 17
Hip Notions Tool Belts www.hipnotions.com p. 77
Husqvarna Viking husqvarnaviking.com p. 7
Independent Fabric Stores p. 3
Janome www.janome.com/continental-m7 p. 83
Kai Scissors kaiscissors.com p. 77
Lama Sewing Kits www.lamasewingkits.com p. 77
Loom & Stars www.loomandstars.com p. 17
Naughty Bobbin Patterns www.naughtybobbinpatterns.com p. 77
Oriental Silk Company orientalsilk.com p. 11
Original Sewing Expo www.sewingexpo.com p. 11
The Original Ugly Thimble uglythimble.com p. 11
Schmetz Needles www.schmetzneedles.com p. 17
Sew Timeless www.sewtimeless.com p. 77
SewkeysE www.emmaseabrooke.com p. 77
Simplicity Patterns Simplicity.com p. 81
Smart Fitting Solutions www.tauntonstore.com p. 15
Sterling Name Tape Company clothinglabelsbysterling.com p. 77
Thai Silks www.thaisilks.com p. 3
Threads Archives on USB www.tauntonstore.com p. 77
Zoria Millinery Material www.sye.com p. 11

