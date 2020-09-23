Pattern Roundup: Beginner Projects Beyond the Mask

We are happy so many people have taken up sewing. Machines have been flying off the shelves since April, and we are here to help. If you have been making masks and are motivated to learn more and take on additional projects with your new sewing skills, now may the time to try some stylish, comfortable garments using beginner patterns.

Patterns for beginners

The Dream Tee by Amelia Lane Designs: With two neckline options, three sleeve choices, two lengths, and optional pockets, this easy-to-sew beginner project is versatile and fun. Try it with French terry. It is available in sizes 00 to 34 (bust 31 inches to 63 1/2 inches).

Slip-On Suzie by Style Arc: This adorable faux-wrap dress pattern is available in sizes 4 to 30 (bust 30.3 inches to 58 1/4 inches; hips 32.6 inches to 61 inches). It is perfect for adventurous beginners.

The Lexi by MimiG: The Lexi is a relaxed jumpsuit with elasticized waist and cuffs on the sleeves and pant legs. There are no zippers, no buttonholes, and no fuss. Sizes XXS to 2XL (finished hip circumference 39 1/4 inches to 54 1/4 inches).

The Melinda Midi Skirt by Sew Altered Style: This simple take on a classic look can be lined or unlined. It features a waist with a triple row of elastic. Plus, it has pockets. It can easily be made in sizes 0 to 30 (waist sizes 25 inches to 49 inches; hip sizes 35 inches to 59 inches).

Warm & Cozy Pattern Bundle by Cashmerette: This pattern bundle includes the Tobin Sweater, the Fuller Cardigan, and the Chilton Trench Coat. The three patterns work together to expand your wardrobe. Sew your way to the trench coat and be stylishly cozy by winter. These patterns range in skill level from beginner to intermediate. All are available in sizes 12 to 28 (for busts 37 inches to 53 inches; hips 42 inches to 58 inches.)

The Inari Crop Tee from Named Clothing: This loose-fitting tee or dress makes a stylish and comfortable addition to an at-home wardrobe. Choose long or short sleeves. The pattern is available in sizes 0 to 24 (bust from 29 7/8 inches to 52 3/4 inches).

Luna Pants by Made by Rae: Yes, you can sew pants. These pants—with in-seam pockets—can be made in sizes XXS to XL and plus sizes 1 to 5 (waist 26 1/2 inches to 51 inches; hips 34 1/2 inches to 59 inches). The pull-on style has an elastic waistband and elastic cuffs at the hem. The pattern is ideal for a wide variety of lightweight woven fabrics and stable knits.

Burda Bouclé Pullover 116: Sew a comfortable, easy-to-construct, minimalist-chic pullover. This wonderful top, featuring a funnel neckline, wide sleeves, and dropped shoulders, can be made in sizes 10 to 18 (bust 33 inches to 39 1/2 inches) and works with stretch fabrics only. Choose knits with texture for a statement sweater.

Simplicity 8995 Try the ruffle-trimmed misses’ lounge pants with loose-fitting knit lounge top for complementary pieces. These lounge outfits would make a great teen-and-mom set (bust 30 1/2 inches to 46 inches; hips 32 1/2 inches to 48 inches).

Tips for working with knits

Many of these beginner patterns work best with knits, for easy fitting and comfortable wear. Here are some of our tips for sewing with knits:

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×