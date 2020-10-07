 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Future Fashion with Patrick Church — Ticket Giveaway! Rules

OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN

 

ENTRY PERIOD:  Entries for the Future Fashion with Patrick Church Ticket Giveaway (the “Giveaway”) will be accepted during the period beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on October 7, 2020 and ending at 9:00 a.m. ET on October 9, 2020 (the “Entry Period”). To be valid, entries must be received during the Entry Period.

 

ELIGIBILITY: The Giveaway is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, plus the District of Columbia, who are at least sixteen (16) years old at the time of entry, and who are not employees, directors, officers, and contractors (including immediate family members and members of the same household) of The Taunton Press, Inc., publisher of Threads Magazine, its affiliated companies, distributors, or vendors, or any other entities associated with this Giveaway (the “Entrants”).

 

HOW TO ENTER: Entrants must follow us on Instagram and comment on the Patrick Church Instagram post published at 1pm on October 7th, 2020. Threads will publish the post on our profile @ThreadsMaagazine on Instagram, or https://www.instagram.com/threadsmagazine/

 

PRIVACY INFORMATION:  Personal information (name, address, and email address) collected for the purpose of administering the Giveaway is subject to the Privacy Policy of The Taunton Press, publisher of Threads magazine, located at http://www.taunton.com/privacy-policy/.

 

PRIZE:  Three (3) winners will be selected on October 9, 2010 at 11:00 a.m. ET, and the winners will be announced at 1:00 p.m. on October 9, 2020 by an Instagram direct message.

 

Each winner will receive one (1) ticket to the Future Fashion with Patrick Church Event valued at $30.00.

 

WINNING:  Odds of winning will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received.

 

NO PRIZE TRANSFER OR SUBSTITUTION: No prize or any portion thereof is transferable or redeemable for cash. No substitutions for prize are allowed except by Sponsor, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

 

Sponsor: Threads magazine, published by The Taunton Press, Inc., 63 South Main Street, Newtown, CT 06470.

 

IDENTITY OF WINNER:  You may write to the Sponsor at [email protected] no later than November 30, 2020 and request the name of the Giveaway winner.

