How-to

Join Rightfully Sewn and Patrick Church for a Virtual Summit

Threads magazine
Article Image

Join charitable organization Rightfully Sewn with keynote speaker Patrick Church on Saturday, October 10, 2020 for the virtual seminar, Future Fashion 2020: Patrick Church.

About the event

Brooklyn-based British designer and multimedia artist Patrick Church has dressed an extensive list of A-list celebrities including Katy Perry, Billy Porter, and Tan France. This month, he joins Rightfully Sewn for the organization’s Future Fashion series. This event brings together designers, educators, and consumers to learn from industry thought leaders and discuss the future of fashion, including technical innovations, ethical responsibility, and environmental impact.

Church is best known for bold prints and bold designs. They are typically sourced from his artwork, which often confronts gender norms and merges fashion with art. At this event, attendees get to hear his story in his own words. A question-and-answer session with Patrick follows his talk.

Revitalizing the fashion industry via domestic manufacturing

Ad for Future Fashion Patrick Church virtual seminarProceeds from the event will go to Rightfully Sewn, based in Kansas City, Kansas. The group works to “create jobs and opportunity through the business of fashion.” It focuses on education starting with high schools and expanding from there. Currently, Rightfully Sewn is working with the Kansas Department of Education, as well as secondary and post-secondary schools, to put sewing back in the curriculum.

Additionally, the organization offers a seamstress training program, which primarily works with refugees. Women in this program come from all over the world and are found via a network of non-profits and charities that support women. They foster and then connect talent with the industry that needs them, providing a life-changing service to those in need along the way.

One of the group’s main goals is to reestablish Kansas City’s Garment District. To that end, Rightfully Sewn offers a fashion designer professional development program to empower Kansas City fashion designers to build their own businesses and find success for their brands.

Future Fashion ticket giveaway

Threads is raffling off three tickets to the event. To enter, follow our Instagram account, then comment on our Future Fashion post for a chance to win. Winners will be selected randomly from the comments. See the full rules here.

Other ways to support Rightfully Sewn’s work

Rightfully Sewn founder and President Jennifer Lapka says, “Donations help empower women, help businesses grow, develop the economy for Kansas City, and create an identity for our community for manufacturing around the world.”

Purchase a mask

Make a donation

 

New Feature

