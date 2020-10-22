 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Inspiration

Holiday Gift Ideas for Sewers – Sergers and Books They’ll Love

Author Headshot By Threads magazine Threads Issue #212, Dec. 2020/Jan. 2021
Article Image

Discover more inspiring and practical tools to prepare you or a loved one for a new year of sewing. See the extensive “Sewing Gifts for the 2020 Holidays”  and peruse the additional entries of sergers and books below.

Sergers

If you’re in the market for an entry-level serger that delivers professional finishes, take a look at these two models from top sewing machine brands. For more options, see the three sergers reviewed in the gift guide, Threads #212, p. 72. Do a little research on your own to find discount promotions on these already attractively priced sergers.

Bernette Funlock 44 Serger

This 2/3/4-thread overlocker is an affordable choice for those who are looking for a full-featured serger from a manufacturer known for reliability and top-notch engineering. The Funlock 44 includes differential feed, adjustable stitch width from 3.0 mm to 7.0 mm, a bright LED light, a color-coded threading path, a soft cover, and a trim bin to collect the fabric that’s cut off during overlocking. You can sew narrow rolled hems with a simple machine adjustment.

Bernette.com; MSRP $669.00

Husqvarna Viking H|Class 250S

Gift guide: Husqvarna Viking H Class 250S serger

Get beautiful results with Husqvarna Viking’s 2/3/4-thread serger. It offers easy threading, differential feed, and the potential for 12 different stitch functions that can be used for seaming, finishing allowances, or embellishment. The serger’s automatic thread tension release enables you to pull the threads easily after stitching to remove your project from the machine. Accessories can be stored inside the front cover, and a bin collects scraps as you serge.
HusqvarnaViking.com; MSRP $599.00

 

Books

These four books provide plenty of inspiration and how-tos for helping artists and sewing enthusiasts—whether skilled or beginner—realize their creative dreams. See details about three more books in the gift guide, Threads #212, p. 73.

Back to nature for color

Gift Guide: Natural Dyeing with Plants book cover

A fascination with fibers and fabrics connects with garment creation for many sewing enthusiasts. It’s only natural that sewers would want to learn more about controlling and enhancing the textiles they work with. Natural Dyeing with Plants: Glorious Colors from Roots, Leaves & Flowers, by Franziska Ebner and Romana Hasenöhrl, takes a historic and practical look at finding colors for fabric and yarn in flowers, leaves, bark, and seeds. Although, as the authors explain, modern clothing manufacturing and fabric production has left the processes of plant-based dyeing behind, it can be fascinating and ecologically conscious to learn the techniques. More than 40 dyeing agents such as yarrow, wisteria, and marigold are covered in the 152-page book, with each section opening with photographs of dyed silk or wool samples.

Inside pages of the book Natural Dyeing with Plants

Displayed at the left edge of the pages, these sample photographs are a handy feature as you flip through, looking for a desired color result. The closing chapters cover alternative dyeing methods, such as eco-printing and solar dyeing, as well as project ideas for dyed materials. This is a fun read and an excellent guide for anyone looking to experiment with naturally derived hues.
Schiffer Publishing, Ltd., 2018; $26.99

Mending celebrated

cover of the book Joyful Mending

In a world with too much disposable clothing, mending has become a sign of love and appreciation for the garments that bear it. If it was worth repairing, why not let the world see and know about the repair? That is the approach taken by author Noriko Misumi in Joyful Mending: Visible Repairs for the Perfectly Imperfect Things We Love. Noriko’s repairs are loving little embellishments, cheerful patches, and embroideries. The book has a whimsical artistic approach as well, with technique photographs interspersed with tiny cartoon-like illustrations that add information or jokes. Experienced sewers may already know most of the darning, stitching, and patching methods explained in the 88-page book. The delightful aesthetic of the repairs is inspiring for the any sewer, however.

Inside pages of the Joyful Mending book

Pick up a copy for yourself or for anyone you know who needs to find some enjoyment and creativity in mending.
Tuttle Publishing, English translation 2020; $14.66

Five basic garment patterns for all

Gift guide: cover of the book Sewing Basics for Every Body

The glossy pages of Sewing Basics for Every Body by Wendy Ward provide inspirational images of the five featured garments worn by men and women. Also amply illustrated, the pattern-and-instruction book is designed to supply the patterns and step-by-step instructions “to make 20 wardrobe essentials.” It’s an ideal book for beginners, but more experienced sewers may like it, too. Two main sections and a pullout inside the back cover make finding information easy. The first section is 30 pages of essential sewing techniques, which are applied to the garment-sewing projects that follow. The second half, meanwhile, supplies instructions for constructing the five unisex garment types: a sweatshirt, pants with elasticized waist, button-front shirt, jumpsuit, and coat. Color-coded garment patterns are printed on three large pattern sheets in multiple sizes and enclosed in a cellophane-wrapped pullout. When making a garment, you will first need to choose a size and trace the pattern on separate paper. Sizing, taking measurements, and fitting are all explained. But note, these are loose-fitting garments.

Inside pages of the book Sewing Basics for Every Body

Each project’s instructions include styling alternatives. The coat, for example, has options for a lining, a hood, different pockets, zip or button front, and different lengths. Instructions also mention suitable fabrics and list which sewing techniques you’ll be applying from the book’s first section.
Cico Books, 2020; $19.95

Fashion illustration for budding designers

Cover of the book Fashion Design Workshop: Remix

Fashion Design Workshop: Remix by Stephanie Corfee is a colorful, engaging book for those interested in fashion design and figure illustration. This follow-up to Fashion Design Workshop (Walter Foster Publishing 2011), includes similar content of inspiration, basic drawing techniques with a variety of art tools, and even a quiz to figure out your style. But in this book, the author also addresses the fashion-for-all concept by providing templates of nine body types, including one in a wheelchair. There’s also a page on adaptive apparel. Three chapters are devoted to steps for sketching specific styles: Iconic Designs, Everyday Fashions, and Special Occasions.

Inside pages of the book Fashion Design Workshop: Remix

Cute renderings, helpful tips, and encouraging words throughout the 128-page book will make nearly any tentative fashion designer or illustrator want to experiment and further explore their interest.
Walter Foster Publishing, 2020; $18.99

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

How to Sew Sharp Collar Points

Sharp collar points are the hallmark of a well-sewn shirt. This video tip shows a method for ensuring a crisply angled corner, with only one extra step. Sewing sequence for…

How-to

Add Pattern Markings for Sewing Accuracy

Learn how to add pattern markings, especially at darts and foldlines, to make your sewing more efficient.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • Bernina Sponsored Content

    Where to Buy

    Locate a BERNINA store in your area.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads Issue #212, Dec. 2020/Jan. 2021

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe