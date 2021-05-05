 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
Sewing with Threads Podcast

Tabitha Sewer and the Joy of Sewing | Episode 40

Author Headshot By Threads magazine

Produced by Threads Editors. Edited by Cari Delahanty

Tabitha Sewer just may be the quintessential sewing enthusiast. A sewing content creator, she uses social media and her website to share with the world her sewing joy. She talks with the Threads editors in the Sewing With Threads Episode 40 podcast about her patterns, her button business, and some of the keys to her success.

Tabitha Sewer patterns

Tabitha works with many well-known brands in the sewing community, including a producer of instructional videos. “I created four patterns in collaboration with Creativebug,” she says. “The patterns celebrate important women of color who have inspired me.”

Adelina (Tabitha’s grandmother) Dress

Billie (Holiday) Dress

Ella (Fitzgerald) Blouse

Nina (Simone) Jumpsuit

She tells the Threads editors what the patterns are based on, why she created them, and which is her favorite. “Don’t tell the other patterns,” she jokes.

The patterns are designed for beginners to intermediate-level sewers.

She also independently created the Lena Horne Dress, which is available here.

Tabitha’s buttons

As Tabitha honed her sewing skills, she found the button selection a disappointment. “There weren’t a lot of options in the stores,” she says. “They didn’t have a lot of color options or a lot of design . . . and then the quality was not my standard.”

She started her own button line in 2019. Today, as many as 20 brick-and-mortar stores carry her colorful, glittery, or boho style selections. They’re also available on her site. She explains how she’s making it easier to search for specific buttons when shopping for them online.

How to succeed, by Tabitha

The ambitious influencer has spent many years creating content all by herself. She reveals how she set up the space needed and how she creates videos that look and sound professional. Then she offers advice for networking, a crucial part of making a side hustle profitable.

Find out more about Tabitha Sewer as she answers five questions about herself and her love of sewing. Plus, see Tabitha’s posts on Instagram and on her site, TabithaSewer.com.

 

 


Power up your side hustle with Brother.

These days, makers all over the country are turning their hobbies into lucrative side hustles. Whether it’s bag making, creating personalized gifts, or designing custom clothing, crafting and sewing have been behind the launch of a number of successful small business ventures.

Brother sewing, embroidery, and crafting machines will help you make products faster, bring more flexibility to your process, and spark your creativity. Join the growing number of makers who are turning their passion for creating into profit. With Brother as your partner, taking a knack for sewing to the next level is easier than ever. Gets tips and tricks, plus access to exclusive content to help you get your business up and running using a Brother machine.

Learn more at www.brother-usa.com/side-hustle

We have created a podcast survey to help guide our content. Please take a moment to answer a few questions.

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 42% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Sewing with Threads Podcast

View All
View All

More From Threads

Featured

Tabitha Sewer holding up a dress pattern she designed Inspiration

5 Sewing Questions with Tabitha Sewer

Sewing influencer and entrepreneur Tabitha Sewer answers five questions about what drew her to sewing and how it holds her interest today.

"Scarves" book cover image Inspiration

Scarves: A Colorful Guide to a Glorious Fashion Accessory

A book showcases color images of more than 250 vintage scarves and explains why this versatile accessory is an important fashion innovation.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2021 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe