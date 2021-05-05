Tabitha Sewer and the Joy of Sewing | Episode 40

Produced by Threads Editors. Edited by Cari Delahanty

Tabitha Sewer just may be the quintessential sewing enthusiast. A sewing content creator, she uses social media and her website to share with the world her sewing joy. She talks with the Threads editors in the Sewing With Threads Episode 40 podcast about her patterns, her button business, and some of the keys to her success.

Tabitha Sewer patterns

Tabitha works with many well-known brands in the sewing community, including a producer of instructional videos. “I created four patterns in collaboration with Creativebug,” she says. “The patterns celebrate important women of color who have inspired me.”

Adelina (Tabitha’s grandmother) Dress

Billie (Holiday) Dress

Ella (Fitzgerald) Blouse

Nina (Simone) Jumpsuit

She tells the Threads editors what the patterns are based on, why she created them, and which is her favorite. “Don’t tell the other patterns,” she jokes.

The patterns are designed for beginners to intermediate-level sewers.

She also independently created the Lena Horne Dress, which is available here.

As Tabitha honed her sewing skills, she found the button selection a disappointment. “There weren’t a lot of options in the stores,” she says. “They didn’t have a lot of color options or a lot of design . . . and then the quality was not my standard.”

She started her own button line in 2019. Today, as many as 20 brick-and-mortar stores carry her colorful, glittery, or boho style selections. They’re also available on her site. She explains how she’s making it easier to search for specific buttons when shopping for them online.

How to succeed, by Tabitha

The ambitious influencer has spent many years creating content all by herself. She reveals how she set up the space needed and how she creates videos that look and sound professional. Then she offers advice for networking, a crucial part of making a side hustle profitable.

Find out more about Tabitha Sewer as she answers five questions about herself and her love of sewing. Plus, see Tabitha’s posts on Instagram and on her site, TabithaSewer.com.



