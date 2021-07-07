 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
Sewing with Threads Podcast

Sue and Emma Folts of BraBuilders.com | Episode 42

They offer bra-sewing notions, fabrics, patterns, and tutorials
Author Headshot By Carol J. Fresia

Video: Threads magazine

If you have trouble getting a good fit in purchased lingerie, or simply want prettier bras, then you should try making a bra. It’s easier than most people think to get professional-looking results. And a bra is one of the few garments that is less expensive to sew than to buy. Sue and Emma Folts of BraBuilders.com, join Editorial Director Sarah McFarland and Senior Technical Editor Carol Fresia to talk about the benefits of sewing your own bras.

Sue and Emma take fabric and fit

We discover how the mother-and-daughter pair learned to sew, what they like to sew, and their favorite sewing terms. Emma explains that she loves sewing because it requires creative problem-solving; Sue enjoys having the skill to realize her visions for beautiful garments.

Sue introduces us to her online fabric store, which specializes in fabrics for bras and underwear—including men’s underwear. Working with Sue, you can choose fabric that gives the level of support you prefer, the elastic type and width, and the closure you like.

Collage of bra images from BraBuilders

Even better, Bra Builders dyes their own fabrics and trims, so each element of your bra matches perfectly. From bra fabrics to lace to panty fabrics, all can be coordinated. Sue talks about the types of fabrics used to make a comfortable and supportive bra.

You’ll hear about the importance of choosing suitable underwires for your shape and size, and to work with the pattern you’re sewing. Sue shares a technique for coating the wire tips if you cut them to a custom length. Sue also talks about common fitting issues, in particular getting the band and cup to work for an individual sewer. Size inclusivity in bra patterns is another topic covered in the podcast.

Listen in to learn some tips for determining whether you are wearing the right bra size. Most women are wearing the wrong size, and could improve their comfort and appearance by making a custom-fitting undergarment.

The Great Bra Sewing Bee

Great Bra Sewing Bee logoSue and Emma also discuss their upcoming event The Great Bra Sewing Bee, in August 2021. Due to the pandemic and travel difficulties, the Bee will be entirely virtual this year. Sue says she hopes for a hybrid version in future years, with some in-person classes. This year, classes  cover fitting, dyeing fabrics, and construction, taught by a diverse group of lingerie-sewing experts. You can also participate in a bra sew-along and a panty sew-along. Every level of sewer can learn something, and beginners can sign up for a special day aimed at newer bra makers.

 

International Sewing Arts Festival logo

Did you know Ontario, California, will be all about sewing in 2022? Announcing the all-new International Sewing Arts Festival.

What is the International Sewing Arts Festival? It’s an event like nothing else—a place to shop, learn, and socialize all about general sewing. Whether you’re into fashion, costumes, cosplay, home décor, or you are wondering what to do with that sewing machine you bought last April to sew facemasks, International Sewing Arts Festival is for you.

Join us January 13 to 15, 2022, in Ontario, California. To learn about this all-new event, visit sewingfestival.com

We have created a podcast survey to help guide our content. Please take a moment to answer a few questions.

 

 

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Magazine

