Sue and Emma Folts of BraBuilders.com | Episode 42

Video: Threads magazine

If you have trouble getting a good fit in purchased lingerie, or simply want prettier bras, then you should try making a bra. It’s easier than most people think to get professional-looking results. And a bra is one of the few garments that is less expensive to sew than to buy. Sue and Emma Folts of BraBuilders.com, join Editorial Director Sarah McFarland and Senior Technical Editor Carol Fresia to talk about the benefits of sewing your own bras.

Sue and Emma take fabric and fit

We discover how the mother-and-daughter pair learned to sew, what they like to sew, and their favorite sewing terms. Emma explains that she loves sewing because it requires creative problem-solving; Sue enjoys having the skill to realize her visions for beautiful garments.

Sue introduces us to her online fabric store, which specializes in fabrics for bras and underwear—including men’s underwear. Working with Sue, you can choose fabric that gives the level of support you prefer, the elastic type and width, and the closure you like.

Even better, Bra Builders dyes their own fabrics and trims, so each element of your bra matches perfectly. From bra fabrics to lace to panty fabrics, all can be coordinated. Sue talks about the types of fabrics used to make a comfortable and supportive bra.

You’ll hear about the importance of choosing suitable underwires for your shape and size, and to work with the pattern you’re sewing. Sue shares a technique for coating the wire tips if you cut them to a custom length. Sue also talks about common fitting issues, in particular getting the band and cup to work for an individual sewer. Size inclusivity in bra patterns is another topic covered in the podcast.

Listen in to learn some tips for determining whether you are wearing the right bra size. Most women are wearing the wrong size, and could improve their comfort and appearance by making a custom-fitting undergarment.

The Great Bra Sewing Bee

Sue and Emma also discuss their upcoming event The Great Bra Sewing Bee, in August 2021. Due to the pandemic and travel difficulties, the Bee will be entirely virtual this year. Sue says she hopes for a hybrid version in future years, with some in-person classes. This year, classes cover fitting, dyeing fabrics, and construction, taught by a diverse group of lingerie-sewing experts. You can also participate in a bra sew-along and a panty sew-along. Every level of sewer can learn something, and beginners can sign up for a special day aimed at newer bra makers.

