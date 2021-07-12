Pattern Roundup: More Bra Patterns

If you have trouble getting a good fit in purchased lingerie or simply want prettier bras, then you should try bra making, perhaps with some of these selected bra patterns. It’s easier than most people think to get professional-looking results. Plus, a bra is one of the few garments that is less expensive to sew than to buy.

In 2020, we posted “Pattern Roundup for Lingerie.” Fast-forward a year and we offer this month’s Sewing with Threads podcast featuring Sue and Emma Folts of Bra Builders, talking about the many benefits of making your own bra. So we’ve rounded up another set of patterns. You’re sure to find one or more bra patterns that suits your fancy.

Be sure to read the measurement and sizing instructions carefully before choosing a pattern and a size. Each company drafts bra patterns differently. Many wearers need to make some adjustments for a perfect fit, and you’ll have the most success if you begin with the closest pattern size.

This full-band bra pattern has an offset vertical seaming and an upper cup designed to give a push-up look. It can be made with or without a foam lining. Check their site for sizing specifics, but the bra band fits sizes 30 to 44 and cup sizes A through H.

If you like an unstructured bralette style, try the Lucky Lingerie designs. This versatile pattern includes non-pregnancy and pregnancy sizing in the same pattern. There are three cup sizes for each bra size, along with options for exposed elastic band bra, fabric band bra, longline fabric band bra with optional boning for extra support, and more. All styles have a cute center-front twist. The pattern also includes a short nightie version. Sizes XXS-4X and pregnancy XXS-4X (underbust 27 inches to 55 inches, full bust 30 inches to 67 inches).

The Lamina Bra is ideal for large bust sizes. It has underwires, and the cups are shaped with two darts. The nonstretch/low-stretch underwire design has plenty of options for styling. It includes optional internal slings for support or for nursing. This pattern includes band sizes 30 to 42 and cup sizes A through HH.

Designed for larger bodies and a range of cup sizes, the unique slings separate the breasts and provide light support. You can choose the amount of support you like, by adding power mesh lining in select areas of the bralette. The edges are finished with foldover elastic for a soft, comfortable undergarment you will love to wear. You can also purchase an expansion pack, with patterns and instructions for adapting the Banksia to make several styles of bathing suits. Sizes range from A through M (bust 38 inches to 64 inches). Muna & Broad also offers to grade the patterns up for you, if you need a larger size.

The Harriet’s classic style features a lovely balconette neckline, supportive scoop-back straps, and a three-piece cup seam design that lifts and centers. Choose how much lace you want to use—from none to a full lace front. This bra fits band sizes 28 to 42 and cup sizes A through HH.

Note: This pattern uses UK bra sizing. After a D, it increases to D, DD, E, F, FF, G, GG, H.

This wireless, nonstretch bra pattern with separation and support options has more than 150 size combinations. Options include internal sling, three- or four-piece cup, cross cradle, lace strap, and common fit adjustments. The pattern fits band sizes 28 to 44 and cup sizes DD through GG.

A seamless T-shirt bra, this design uses preformed foam bra cups and provides invisible shaping and support underneath even the most fitted garments. The pattern is available in A to DD cup sizes, for band sizes 32 to 40 and B to DD cup sizes for 30 bands.

Note from Orange Lingerie: Given the wide variety of preformed bra cups and the differences in the fabrics used to cover these cups, there is no separate bra cup pattern for the Mystic bra. The pattern pieces are for the bridge, frame, and band. For this bra, the instructions detail how to seamlessly cover the cups with your chosen knit fabric and integrate them into the bra.

This bra was included in the previous bra roundup, but it is so pretty that we couldn’t resist bringing it back. The design lends itself to many style variations, depending on the fabrics chosen.

Available in two size ranges determined by cup size, the design fits band sizes 28 to 40 and cup sizes B through G. It is a balconette-style bra, with the strap extending to the bottom of the cup for extra support. The shoulder straps can be made as one wider strap on each side, or paired, narrower straps. The Emerald Erin site sells kits specifically designed for use with this pattern.

Have you made any of these bra patterns? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery or tag us on Instagram with #memadethreads.

