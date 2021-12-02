Pattern Roundup: Fancy Plus- and Extended-Size Sewing Patterns

The holiday season has arrived, so if you are planning to sew your own dress, it is time to get started. One of these patterns is sure to be a fit for you, whether you’re looking for something fun and flirty, festive but elegant, or completely formal. Many of these designs are relatively simple and easy to sew. Pair them with gorgeous colors and textures to make them special-occasion ready. Best of all, each of these awesome patterns size up to at least a US 22, and many with over 60-inch hip measurements.

Check out our fancy holiday dress pattern picks for plus and extended sizes.

An adorable dress pattern, it is tailored for your curves with a variety of mix-and-match details to make it unique. Grab your favorite woven fabric—preferably a cotton, linen, double gauze, or upholstery fabric—and pick from a scooped or V-neck, high or low back, a gored skirt or deep box pleats. This dress is truly a sew-your-own-adventure project. It is sure to make the creation process as much fun as the party you’re wearing it to. There’s also an expansion pack (expanded size range) available, with an even larger range of skirt, bodice, and sleeve styles. You can purchase it in women’s sizes 12 through 32 (high bust 37 inches to 57 inches, full bust 40 inches to 62 inches, waist 32 inches to 52 inches, hip 42 inches to 62 inches).

This faux-wrap dress works well for a fancy gathering of any type this winter, and it is easy to sew. The design features a gentle V-neck and sleeve variations. You can choose from three-quarter sleeves with ruching or full-length sleeves. One view has a faux-wrap bodice, as shown. The other has a faux-wrap skirt with an angled hem. Both are intended for moderate stretch knits. Available in US sizes 18W to 32W (bust 38 inches to 54 inches, waist 31 inches to 49 inches, hip 40 inches to 56 inches).

This flirty, off-the-shoulder dress can be made to your liking, with sleeve and skirt length options. You can choose from three sleeve lengths. Plus, choose from tunic, above-the-knee, knee, and maxi lengths. That’s not all. With this pattern, you can create a regular or handkerchief skirt. The possibilities are endless. Be sure to select a knit fabric with 50 percent stretch. You’ll find the pattern in women’s sizes XXS to 7XL (bust 29 inches to 67 inches, waist 23 1/2 inches to 63 inches, hips 33 1/2 inches to 72 inches).

Best for advanced sewists, this elegant gown makes a statement. Show off your curves at your winter gathering with this close-fitting, floor-length dress featuring front darts, pleated back drapes, and optional appliqués at the waist. The dress is lined and underlined. It closes with an invisible zipper. It is available in women’s sizes 6 to 22 (bust 29-1/2 inches to 44 inches, waist 22 inches to 37 inches, hips 31-1/2 inches to 46 inches). Note that while the upper end of the size range is not as inclusive as we’d like, the pattern could be graded if you really love the style.

This easy-to-sew pullover dress makes it a suitable project for beginners. It is loose fitting, allowing for comfortable movement when it is worn. The stand-up collar extends into back-neck ties, which close the slit opening at the neck. This pattern includes side-seam pockets and balloon sleeves with stays. It is available in women’s sizes 8 to 24 (bust 31-1/2 inches to 46 inches, waist 23 inches to 39 inches, hips 32-1/2 inches to 48 inches). The finished measurements are generous, so the dress may fit figures that measure larger than those in the size chart.

If you like Vogue 1723, the previous dress, but seek extended sizing or a different neckline, this pattern may be the right choice for you. A pull-on, eye-catching design, it is easy to sew. Pick fabric in a bold print or color, or with luxurious texture, to stand out. The comfortable, A-line cut with full statement sleeves makes it a stylish choice for holiday partygoing. It is available in women’s sizes XS to 4X (bust 32 inches to 54 inches, waist 24 inches to 47 inches, hips 34 inches to 57 inches)

Pronounced hugh-on/hew-on, this shirtdress is ultimately a French artist’s smock with a modern twist. The pattern can be sewn as a hip-length shirt or a knee-length dress, both featuring a dropped shoulder, hidden-button placket, and gathers at the neckline and back yoke. The dress has a convenient in-seam pocket and can be styled with an optional belt. A soft, flowing fabric works best for a romantic vibe. Alternatively, a crisp, lightweight fabric creates a more structured silhouette. For a dressy look, consider silk dupioni, shantung, or four-ply crepe in a rich jewel tone. Sizes range from A through M (bust 40 inches to 65.5 inches, hips 41.5 inches to 73.5 inches). Patternmaker Muna & Broad also offers to grade the patterns up, if you need a larger size.

This versatile, body-conscious dress offers lots of choices. Use it to create anything from a crop top to a below-the-knee dress, with its six length options. Select one of five sleeve lengths—cap, short, elbow, three-quarter, and long. An optional curved contrast inset adds to the one-of-a-kind fun you can have when sewing with this pattern. Shirt- and dress-length choices include crop top, tee length, tunic length, minidress, above the knee, and below the knee. For a luxe but comfortable special-occasion look, consider stretch velvet or a stretch-lace overlay on a solid spandex-blend base layer. The pattern is available in women’s sizes XXS to 6X.

Have you made any of these patterns? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery or tag us on Instagram with #memadethreads.

