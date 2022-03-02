 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
5 Sewing Questions with Becky Fulgoni

Video: Threads magazine

Our March 2022 podcast guest, former digital ambassador Becky Fulgoni, answers five sewing questions about her inspirations, aspirations, and best sewing habits. In this chat with Threads’ Editorial Director Sarah McFarland, we find out what keeps Becky creatively active.

What notion has sentimental significance?

Becky did a dive through her recently edited collection of notions, where she uncovered a thimble given to her by her mother. This little item reminds her of a time early in her career, working in the costume shop of the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her boss required the use of a thimble, for precision sewing. Becky’s silver thimble has a filigree pattern on the back of the finger, and she has become so accustomed to it that she can’t wear any other thimble.

What new technique would you like to try?

One intriguing sewing technique Becky has been wanting to explore is bojagi, a Korean patchwork technique. This traditional needlecraft is sometimes spelled pojagi. She particularly likes the examples made of sheer fabrics. The pieces feature flat-felled seams, so they are equally beautiful on both sides. Becky is extremely creative about working with reversible garments, so this technique is right up her alley.

This is a classic example of silk Korean wrapping cloth, or bojagi, from the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco, gift of Chung Hee Kim. Photo: courtesy of the Asian Art Museum.

What frequently used technique would you like to be more adept at?

In recent months, Becky has been making a lot of jeans, especially the Ginger Jeans by Closet Core Patterns. She realizes she isn’t as comfortable with sewing fly-front zippers as she’d like.

Becky Fulgoni says she needs to work on sewing a fly-front zipper on jeans. Illustration: Donna Ruff.

Her approach will be to try a number of methods to see which works best for her. Additionally, she would like improve her bar tacks.

What advice do you wish you had when you started sewing?

Although Becky had lots of excellent advice during her sewing career, she knows that sometimes she doesn’t learn the lesson offered until she really needs to. The main thing she has discovered is that there are many ways to do anything. Sewers have the freedom to say there are lots of right ways to do anything.

What tip has really made a difference in your projects?

Never underestimate your iron. Becky reminds us that pressing is a crucial steps in making any garment.

“Press, press, press,” Becky declares. It is one tip that she says has made a big difference in her sewing. Photo: Mike Yamin.

Look for Becky’s monthly series Riffs on a Trusted Pattern.[ADD LINK].  In each post, she shares how she adapted the Tabula Rasa Jacket pattern from FitForArtPatterns.com, to make a completely new design.

