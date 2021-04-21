Sleeveless Summer Dress | 360-Degree View

A feminine design with interesting bodice details, Butterick 6761 offers two sleeveless dresses of midcalf length. Each has a fitted bodice and gathered skirt, making each option a smart basic to have in your rotation for summer events. Both views are shaped with front princess seams and back waist darts. The closure is a center-back zipper. The skirt’s gathers are concentrated at the center front and center back, and a left front seam features a 13-1⁄2-inch slit. The views are unlined, with the exception of a yoke piece on view A. That version has a wrap front topped with a floating yoke, creating a peekaboo neckline at the center front. The crossover edges are finished with a 2-inch-wide facing and the neckline and armhole edges finished with 1⁄2-inch-wide bias tape. As an alternative to the facings and binding, the bodice could be fully lined. View B has a simple bodice where the neckline facing is sewn to the fabric’s right side and the armholes are finished in the same manner as view A. In addition, this view has bias-cut patch pockets with an on-grain band at the top edge, a nice touch if you are using striped or plaid fabric, or want to add contrast fabric details.

Notable details

• Our tester says the illustrations appeared to be larger than normal, which makes it easier to follow the steps.

• She suggests familiarizing yourself with the sewing steps by first reading the instructions through and checking that all markings are where they are supposed to be on the pattern pieces. There are many pieces to match, so take your time.

• Our tester feels the pattern would benefit from a narrow sash, to make the dresses look polished.

(Sized Misses’ and Misses’ Petite 6–22 for busts 30.5–44 in. and hips 32.5–46 in.)

—Tested by Colleen Hubbard, Duluth, Minnesota

Suggested fabrics

Lightweight, opaque woven fabrics are appropriate for this unlined design. Shantung, chambray, seersucker, Liberty cottons, shirting, broadcloth, cotton blends, gingham, and linen fabrics are good choices, but be mindful of fabric bulk, especially for view A with the crossover bodice, as there are several layers converging at the waistline.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×