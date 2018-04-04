Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Achieving a fabulous fit can be one of the most challenging sewing skills to master. To help surmount that challenge, consider the question, “What is an ideal fit?” before cutting a pattern or pinning garment adjustments.

Fit and design expert Sarah Veblen joins Threads editors for this latest podcast episode to tackle how to define and find an ideal fit.

Sarah is a pattern creator, fashion designer, and sewing instructor offering a variety of sewing classes at PatternReview.com

A frequent Threads contributor, Sarah has many videos and articles on ThreadsMagazine.com. Watch her in the Threads video “What is a Great Fit?” discussing what constitutes a well-fitting garment and how to achieve an ideal fit. You might also enjoy the Threads video “How to Make a Two-Piece Sleeve Pattern,” in which Sarah demonstrates how to compare the sleeve-cap length with the armhole opening and then how to remove unneeded ease from the sleeve cap for a better fit.

Visit Sarah’s website for more information about her hands-on workshops and four-month mentorship program for all levels of sewers.

For in-depth DVD fitting classes, try Sarah’s four-part Fit & Design video series:

