|
Sew an Elegant Couture Skirt with Susan Khalje
Create an Elegant, Couture Lace Skirt
Threads and Craftsy have teamed up to bring you The Couture Lace Skirt, an all-new class featuring Threads contributing editor and couture expert Susan Khalje. In this online class, Susan walks you through the essential couture techniques needed to create a beautiful custom-fit skirt. She shows you, during the 10-lesson class, how to apply guipure lace to the underlined skirt, install a silk lining, and apply a ribbon waist facing. You'll learn professional tips for shaping lace and designer hand-stitching techniques. For just $69.99*, you'll get nearly five hours of close-up instruction along with printable class materials, including a supplies list, recommended resources, and construction order guide.
|
The Lessons
|
|
Save
Save
Save
Posted on in sewing, design, couture, online class, craftsy
|
|
Special Sections
|
|
Comments (0)
Log in or create a free account to post a comment.