Sew an Elegant Couture Skirt with Susan Khalje

Create an Elegant, Couture Lace Skirt

Threads and Craftsy have teamed up to bring you The Couture Lace Skirt, an all-new class featuring Threads contributing editor and couture expert Susan Khalje. In this online class, Susan walks you through the essential couture techniques needed to create a beautiful custom-fit skirt. She shows you, during the 10-lesson class, how to apply guipure lace to the underlined skirt, install a silk lining, and apply a ribbon waist facing. You'll learn professional tips for shaping lace and designer hand-stitching techniques. For just $69.99*, you'll get nearly five hours of close-up instruction along with printable class materials, including a supplies list, recommended resources, and construction order guide.

The Lessons Getting Started



Making & Fitting the Toile



Preparing Underlining & Fashion Fabric



Side Seams & Hem



The Lace Overlay



Completing the Side Seams & Darts



Shaping the Lace



The Hand-Picked Zipper



Lining the Skirt



Facing the Waistline

