Sew an Elegant Couture Skirt with Susan Khalje

Master couture sewing techniques with lace in this online class by Threads and Craftsy.
Learn how to cut, baste, and adjust the toile, or fitting muslin.
See how to position the lace overlay for flattering results.
Create an Elegant, Couture Lace Skirt

Threads and Craftsy have teamed up to bring you The Couture Lace Skirt, an all-new class featuring Threads contributing editor and couture expert Susan Khalje. In this online class, Susan walks you through the essential couture techniques needed to create a beautiful custom-fit skirt. She shows you, during the 10-lesson class, how to apply guipure lace to the underlined skirt, install a silk lining, and apply a ribbon waist facing. You'll learn professional tips for shaping lace and designer hand-stitching techniques. For just $69.99*, you'll get nearly five hours of close-up instruction along with printable class materials, including a supplies list, recommended resources, and construction order guide.

The Lessons

  1. Getting Started

  2. Making & Fitting the Toile

  3. Preparing Underlining & Fashion Fabric

  4. Side Seams & Hem

  5. The Lace Overlay

  6. Completing the Side Seams & Darts

  7. Shaping the Lace

  8. The Hand-Picked Zipper

  9. Lining the Skirt

  10. Facing the Waistline

  

Couture Lace Skirt with Susan Khalje

 

Couture Lace Skirt with Susan Khalje

