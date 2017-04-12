Video: Quick Tip for Clipping Short Threads

An obvious solution for eliminating unsightly short threads from the right side of your sewing projects is to clip them. Conquer your fear of thread clipping by using baby nail clippers. You can place these small clippers against the fabric to snip threads with little risk of cutting the garment. These clippers are also a great tool for trimming jump threads on machine embroidery projects.

Reader tip by Manal Khalife of Windsor, Ontario, Canada which was featured in Threads #131.



