Drafting Standing All-in-One Collars

Threads Contributing Editor Kenneth D. King demonstrates how to draft a pattern for an all-in-one collar, also known as a cut-as-one collar.

This variety of collar is cut as an extension of the garment front neckline. It has a center-back seam, and is then sewn to the back neckline. Unlike a shawl collar, which folds down at the back neck, the one shown here stands up, creating a funnel-like silhouette.

Two drafting techniques

A simple pattern-drafting process enables you to add an all-in-one collar to any bodice with a basic, jewel neckline. If you have a pattern with a shawl collar, Kenneth explains how to revise it to a stand-up collar. In both cases, you can shape the jacket front opening as desired, from straight to a dramatic lapel. He then demonstrates the best way to draft a facing for the jacket front and collar.

Add a half-lining

The all-in-one collar pattern can be used for Kenneth’s ingenious half-lining technique, explained in step-by-step detail in “The Smart Half Lining,” Threads #198, Aug./Sept. 2018. This treatment is ideal for jackets made of double-faced fabrics. The jacket back and sleeves are fully lined, but the front is lined only partially, so the lapels can be turned back to reveal the fabric’s reverse side.

For more tips on working with two-sided fabrics, Insider members can read “How to Sew Double-Faced Fabric.” To learn an alternative half-lining method, check out “How to Make a Half Bias Jacket Lining.”

