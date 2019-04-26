To Backstitch or Not To Backstitch: a Sewing Technique Debate

When you begin sewing a seam, do you automatically backstitch?

Nearly every domestic sewing machine has some sort of backstitch function, be it a lever, a button, or a switch.

The earliest sewing machines could stitch in only one direction. The “stitch regulator” on my vintage 1920s Singer 66, a large front-mounted screw, controls stitch length only; there is no backstitch function at all. What’s a sewer to do?

The purpose of the machine backstitch is to secure the beginning and the end of a stitch line; naturally, we don’t want our seams to open. The backstitch is easy to use and effective, in most cases. There are alternatives to the backstitch, however, and depending on how you learned to sew and what type of sewing you generally do, you are probably familiar with them.

First, is it even necessary to secure most stitch lines at all, given that they are likely to be encased in another seam? Let’s see what the experts say. Many sewing books of the mid-20th century were written by professional sewing instructors with strong opinions about best practices, particularly with regard to efficiency.

In Creative Clothing Construction (McGraw-Hill, 1956), author Allyne Bane, associate professor of Home Economics at Ohio University, states, “Backstitching is an excellent and quick way to fasten thread ends at the end of a seam. In lieu of backstitching the old reliable square knot must be used.” She goes on to say however, “Do not tie knots or backstitch when it is not necessary, because it is a waste of time. If a seam end will be crossed by another seam, the threads need not be fastened by a knot or backstitching; only those seams or stitching lines that will not be crossed by another seam need to be fastened.”

Edna Bishop, whose book The Bishop Method of Clothing Construction (J.B. Lippincott Co., 1966) was a standard text in high school Home Economics classes in the 1950s and ’60s, advocates holding the fabric with your left hand and stitching “several times in one spot” instead of backstitching. She refers to this as lockstitching. In Bishop’s opinion, the lockstitching method is a time-saver.

In Clothing Construction (Houghton Mifflin Company, 1953), Michigan State College instructor Evelyn A. Mansfield states explicitly, “Do not fasten ends of seam lines which will be crossed by other seams or be hems.” She recommends two methods of backstitching: “Either reverse the stitching direction or pivot the fabric on the needle to retrace the stitches 1/4 t0 1/2 inch either on the original line or on the seam allowance side of it.” The other method she calls back-tacking, which sounds a lot like Bishop’s lockstitching: “At the exact end of the stitching line, hold the fabric just in front of the presser foot to prevent it from feeding normally and thus place several machine stitches over each other. This is quicker but less strong than backstitching.”

Two additional options Mansfield offers are tying a square knot (“Pull the threads to the wrong side or pull both threads to the same side of a plain seam or dart stitching . . . Tie the threads first right over left, then left over right to produce a square knot that cannot slip.”) and carrying ends back and into the garment with a needle:

“This method is slow but it is the only neat way to hide thread ends when both right and wrong sides will show, as in rows of stitching on cuffs, collars, and belts. Put the thread ends of each row of stitching into a needle and carry them between two layers of cloth for 2 inches before bringing them out and clipping them close to the surface.”

In haute couture sewing, the rules focus less on efficiency and more on a perfect result. Backstitching is frowned upon. It adds bulk, particularly noticeable when sewing fine fabrics and can create a pucker in the double-stitched area. Claire Shaeffer, in Couture Sewing Techniques (The Taunton Press, 2011), writes: “Machine backstitching is never used in couture because it adds stiffness and bulk to the seamline, and it is almost impossible to remove without marring the fabric.” To secure thread ends, Claire recommends tying a tailor’s knot, which she defines below.

In Roberta Carr’s book Couture: The Art of Fine Sewing (Palmer/Pletsch Inc., 1993), Carr is emphatic: “Do not backstitch!” Instead, Carr recommends starting with tiny stitches (20 per inch or 2.5 cm), so small that they are unlikely to pull out.

The method Carr advocates is one I have practiced for years, especially when sewing with machines that lack the backstitch function. It creates no extra bulk and the seam ends are secure (the tinier the stitch, the stronger the hold, in my experience). Pivoting the fabric, restitching over previous stitching, and pivoting back seems cumbersome and, especially with a bulky project, impractical, though it does work.

Another technique I’ve used with machines lacking a backstitch function is to stitch forward roughly 1/4 inch, raise the presser foot, slide my sewing back to the original starting point, and stitch over the stitched area a second time. I’ve also seen this method used with industrial sewing machines that don’t backstitch; it’s faster than pivoting and seems to work just as well. Naturally, when sewing delicate, lightweight fabrics like chiffon, couture methods are preferable.

I know I’m more likely to take pains—pulling threads to the wrong side of the fabric and knotting—in an area of the garment where multiple layers of stitching are likely to be visible, like the decorative topstitching on a men’s shirt collar. I’m less likely to go to added effort on the hem of a shirt, and I definitely wouldn’t bother on the hem of a pair of jeans. Every ready-to-wear pair I’ve ever looked at closely has a visible clump where the starting and stopping backstitches overlap, usually at a seamline.

Knowing how to hide thread ends is especially important when we need to repair a line of topstitching that has been damaged. Burying those ends so they’re invisible from both sides of a garment, as described by Evelyn Mansfield, is especially helpful in a place where a garment may be reversed, like a cuff, the front of a coat hem, or the front edge of a belt. I first learned of this technique from my ladies tailoring class professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

What is your preferred method of securing the ends of seams? Do you backstitch automatically, or do you invest the extra time to secure the seam ends with knots? Were you taught that there were certain methods that were always to be avoided?

The beauty of sewing is that there are almost always a variety methods to choose from—no true right and wrong, though clearly there are hallowed traditions in haute couture. We get to choose the method that, through trial and error, makes sense to us. Edna Bishop will never know.

