Pattern Review: Waffle Patterns Kaneel Moto Jacket

Waffle Patterns: Kaneel Moto Jacket

This fully lined, slim-fitting jacket includes sleek details such as a stand collar with an extension and snap closure, front and back curved yokes, and side panels. It also has bust darts, a center-front separating zipper with a zipper shield, and two-piece sleeves with dual elbow-level darts on the upper sleeve. It includes two length options: hip or high-hip length. The shorter view can be made with a straight hem or a back hem that curves up 2 inches at center back. Pocket options for the short version include welt with zipper or exposed zipper. The long version can be made with zippered in-seam pockets. Seam allowances are 1/2 inch throughout, with a few exceptions, which are listed in the instructions near the layouts. There is optional topstitching on many of the seams. Each match point is indicated with a slash rather than the traditional triangle. Our seamstress found the pattern to be missing the notch to match the collar to the bodice and lining. The design requires fabrics with some stretch, such as stretch denim, stretch twill, or stretch faux leather.

(Sized 34–48 for busts 31.5–43.5 in.)

WafflePatterns.com

—Tested by Sandy Hulshizer, Georgetown, Texas

Sewing Tip: If you include a welt on the chest pocket, omit the zipper, as the welt makes the zipper difficult to operate.

This review was originally published in Threads #207, February/March 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

