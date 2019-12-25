 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Waffle Patterns Kaneel Moto Jacket

By Anna Mazur Threads #207, Feb./Mar. 2020
Article Image
Waffle Patterns Kaneel Moto Jacket in stretch faux leather from MoodFabrics.com.

Waffle Patterns: Kaneel Moto Jacket

This fully lined, slim-fitting jacket includes sleek details such as a stand collar with an extension and snap closure, front and back curved yokes, and side panels. It also has bust darts, a center-front separating zipper with a zipper shield, and two-piece sleeves with dual elbow-level darts on the upper sleeve. It includes two length options: hip or high-hip length. The shorter view can be made with a straight hem or a back hem that curves up 2 inches at center back. Pocket options for the short version include welt with zipper or exposed zipper. The long version can be made with zippered in-seam pockets. Seam allowances are 1/2 inch throughout, with a few exceptions, which are listed in the instructions near the layouts. There is optional topstitching on many of the seams. Each match point is indicated with a slash rather than the traditional triangle. Our seamstress found the pattern to be missing the notch to match the collar to the bodice and lining. The design requires fabrics with some stretch, such as stretch denim, stretch twill, or stretch faux leather.

(Sized 34–48 for busts 31.5–43.5 in.)

WafflePatterns.com

—Tested by Sandy Hulshizer, Georgetown, Texas

kaneel moto jacket

Sewing Tip: If you include a welt on the chest pocket, omit the zipper, as the welt makes the zipper difficult to operate.

This review was originally published in Threads #207, February/March 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Sewing-Related Events: January 2020

Happy New Year! See what events are going on near you this month:   Through January 12, 2020: Sheila Hicks: Secret Structures, Looming Presence, Dallas, Texas Hosted at the Dallas…

Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Megan Nielson Patterns Dove and Dove Curve Blouses

Megan Nielson Patterns: Dove and Dove Curve Blouses Designed to flatter many silhouettes, this loose-fitting, hip-length blouse is a great option for wardrobe building. It features three sleeve variations: half-sleeve,…

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #207, Feb./Mar. 2020

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe