 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

Reader Tip: Attach Tack Buttons Easily

Threads #207, Feb./Mar. 2020
Article Image

I like to add tack buttons, also sold as no-sew jeans buttons, to garments, especially children’s coveralls. However, I found it difficult to hammer the tack into the cap without damaging or bending either side. Then I found a small clamp that did the trick. C or G clamps work and can be found at most hardware stores. I can now insert the tack at the intended button position, place the cap on the tack point, and carefully press the pieces together with the clamp. This enables me to precisely control the pressure, resulting in fewer damaged pieces. I no longer dread installing these fun buttons.

—Donna Griffin, Cheyenne, Wyoming

This reader-submitted tip was featured in Threads #207, February/March 2020. Photo: Mike Yamin

We pay for every tip we publish.

Threads Tips • 63 South Main Street • Newtown, CT 06470 •

or via email: ThreadsTips@taunton.com

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Sewing-Related Events: January 2020

Happy New Year! See what events are going on near you this month:   Through January 12, 2020: Sheila Hicks: Secret Structures, Looming Presence, Dallas, Texas Hosted at the Dallas…

How-to

How to Sew Sequined Fabric

Learn techniques for keeping you sane when working with sequin-covered fabric.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #207, Feb./Mar. 2020

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe