Reader Tip: Attach Tack Buttons Easily

I like to add tack buttons, also sold as no-sew jeans buttons, to garments, especially children’s coveralls. However, I found it difficult to hammer the tack into the cap without damaging or bending either side. Then I found a small clamp that did the trick. C or G clamps work and can be found at most hardware stores. I can now insert the tack at the intended button position, place the cap on the tack point, and carefully press the pieces together with the clamp. This enables me to precisely control the pressure, resulting in fewer damaged pieces. I no longer dread installing these fun buttons.

—Donna Griffin, Cheyenne, Wyoming

This reader-submitted tip was featured in Threads #207, February/March 2020. Photo: Mike Yamin

We pay for every tip we publish.

Threads Tips • 63 South Main Street • Newtown, CT 06470 •

or via email: ThreadsTips@taunton.com

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×