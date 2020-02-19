Threads/ASDP Transformation Challenge: A Closer Look

Threads issued a design challenge to the members of the Association of Sewing and Design Professionals: Create a garment or ensemble that explores the notion that change is good. The outfit had to transform on the runway, with a minimum of delay, and each piece that was removed had to be used in a different way.

The finalist garments were judged at the ASDP annual conference in Milwaukee in October 2019, and five winners were selected. The winning garments are shown in Threads #208 (April/May 2020). Enjoy this additional set of images of some interesting features or alternate views of each winning entry.

Best Overall: Patty Robison, Vintage Sari Transformation dress

Patty’s garment includes a sheath dress as its foundation. The sheath is edged with purple sateen binding and laces in back with matching ties. The ties wrap around the waist, creating an obi-like effect.

Best Construction: Debby Spence, What’ll It Be?

Debby’s charming red metallic brocade tunic/skirt reverses to a bronze-brown daytime look. It can be worn as a dress . . .

. . . or as a skirt, with the neckline opening expanded to form a waistband.

On the skirt version, the sleeves are turned to the inside and folded up to form generous side pockets.

Best Color and Shape Shift: Erin Retelle, Things Just Got Serious

Designer Erin Retelle’s short-to-long dress showcases the fluidity of silk chiffon. However, the floaty garment is supported by a structured inner bodice, which is boned, lined in cotton, and covered in silk charmeuse.

Most Surprising Metamorphosis: Madeline Stage, Seasons of Change

Although the star of Madeline’s ensemble is the gold trench coat that transforms into a backpack, Madeline also created youthful layers to wear under the coat. Her dusty pink lace dress is worn over a matching stretch-knit slip for a playful, carefree vibe.

Audience Choice: Robin Bolton, Slacks to Sleek After Six

The audience was thrilled by the nearly instantaneous transformation of Robin’s businesslike blouse-and-pants ensemble (which is a jumpsuit) into a sparkly, slinky evening gown. Watch this video to see how quickly you can go from office to special occasion.

See more of the transformation challenge in One Garment, Two Looks from Threads #208.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×