Pattern Roundup: Bridal Looks

With nearly 40 percent of marriage proposals made between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day, according to a WeddingWire.com survey, there’s a good chance wedding bells may be ringing for someone you know. Whether the bride-to-be is a traditionalist looking for a beautiful white gown with train, or they want something more contemporary, these 10 patterns offer a starting point for making a custom wedding ensemble. Any of these looks could also be made for members of the wedding party.

Dresses

This simple, bateau-neckline gown resembles the one worn by Megan Markle when she wed Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. It features front and back waist darts that extend as princess seams to the hem, a dramatic train, and three-quarter-length sleeves. The bodice is lightly boned for support, and the dress is fully lined. Suggested fabrics are bridal satin, peau de soie, and crepe.

This knee-length, lined dress is cut on the bias and has vertical ruching at the bodice’s center front and a raised, shaped waistline seam. The short sleeves are softly gathered at the sleeve cap. The skirt is formed in six panels and flares slightly at the hem. Suggested fabrics are silk or rayon crepe, silk charmeuse, and silk habotai.

This gown is based on a 1930s evening gown but could be easily made in bridal fabrics for a stunning vintage-style dress. It features a V-neckline with a small cutout and angular seamlines at the bust that can be used to make fit adjustments. The skirt is cut partially on the bias for a beautiful drape. Suggested fabrics are lightweight or dress-weight fabrics such as silk charmeuse. The dress fastens in back with snaps or hook-and-eye closures; for a more secure closure, replace the snaps with an invisible zipper.

A dramatic plunging V-neckline and high front slit create a dress designed to make a statement. The forward shoulder of the sleeveless dress is gathered, and the full-length skirt has a trumpet silhouette with a train. The dress is fully lined, and the deep-V front includes an optional inset. Suggested fabrics are crepe, crepe back satin, and charmeuse, with the option for a lace or sheer overlay. A long-sleeve version is included in the pattern.

Designed by Leanne Marshall, this gown features a V-neckline and flounces at the waist, hip, and knee. The bodice has princess seams for fit and a low V-back neckline. The skirt is a generous A-line to enable the fabric to drape at the hem. Suggested fabrics are charmeuse, crepe, and crepe de Chine, with georgette or chiffon flounces. The pattern includes a version with long sleeves and a lace overlay.

This dress is based on the dress Pippa Middleton wore to her sister Kate’s royal wedding. It features a cowl neckline with a lace inset, cap sleeves, curved waist seamlines, and buttons and loops down the center-back invisible zipper closure. It has a small train at the back. Suggested fabrics are charmeuse, crepe, and evening fabrics.

Reminiscent of wedding gowns worn by Kate Middleton in 2011 and Grace Kelly in 1956, this dress features a contrast lace bodice, raised back neckline with narrow V-neck front opening, and a choice of long or cap sleeves. The full skirt has waist gathers and multiple gores for volume, and the option for a generous train. Nonfunctional buttons decorate the center front. A self-fabric cummerbund may be worn with either version. Suggested fabrics are lace for the bodice and bridal satin, shantung, and dupioni for the gown body.

Suits

Together, these patterns form a polished suit that could be made in bridal fabrics for a bride who prefers to a tailored look. The suit jacket features notched lapels and pockets with pocket flaps. It ends at the hip. The accompanying trouser pattern is straight-legged and has slanted hip pockets. Suggested fabrics are suiting fabrics but for a bridal version, we recommend structured fabrics such as taffeta, dupioni, brocade, jacquard, and velveteen.

Pair this fitted classic blazer with a coordinating trouser to create a suit. The jacket has notched lapels, welt breast pocket, welt pockets with optional flaps, two-piece sleeves, and a single-button closure. The pattern calls for medium-weight to heavyweight suiting fabrics, but velvet and silk crepe may also be used. Satin makes a suitable contrast accent for the lapels, collar, and pocket flaps.

This pattern bundle includes StyleArc’s Sara Jacket, Chelsea Pant, and Franki Dress/Top. It was put together to mimic a Red Carpet outfit worn by activist and actor Angelina Jolie. The jacket features princess seams for fit, notched lapels, pockets with flaps, and two-piece sleeves. The pants are straight-legged and have a waistband with belt loops and a double-buttoned fly-front closure. The top has a cowl neckline and cut-on cap sleeves. The jacket calls for woven suiting fabrics, the pants call for gabardine or wool suiting, and the top calls for drapey knit fabrics.

See more pattern round-ups:

Pattern Roundup: Ensembles

Pattern Roundup: Jumpsuits

Pattern Roundup: Classy Attire

