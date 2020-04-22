 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Simplicity 8955

By Anna Mazur Threads, Issue #209 June/July
Article Image
Photos: Courtesy of Simplicity.com

Simplicity 8955

A relaxed design, this unlined hip-length jacket has three views. All views include raglan sleeves and a shawl collar. View A is double-breasted with turned-back cuffs. It has a notch in the lapel and patch pockets that run into the side seams. Views B and C have wrap fronts and full-length sleeves; B has a side tie closure and a single patch pocket on the right side, while C has a button or hidden snap closure, in-seam pockets, and an asymmetrical front hemline. Our tester found the most difficult part to be attaching the back facing to the front facing and collar, as there are sharp angles where the two meet. For best results, she recommends sewing these corners with a shorter stitch length of 1.5 mm. The seams and notches line up and the instructions, illustrations, and supplies list are accurate. Select lightweight wool, corduroy, denim, or midweight linen.

(Sized Misses’/Women’s 10–28W for busts 32.5–50 in. and hips 34.5–52 in.)

Simplicity.com

—Tested by Tomasa Jimenez, Lyndhurst, New Jersey

Style tip: Bind the seam allowances and anchor the pocket bags to the front facing with coordinating or contrasting ribbon.

This review was originally published in Threads #209, June/July 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Vogue 1649 Double-Breasted Coat

Vogue 1649 A classic double-breasted coat is updated with a dramatic asymmetrical drape with a mitered point that falls below the hemline. The drape adds volume, creating an A-line shape…

How-to

How to Sew Textured Tucks

From our profile on Vilma Mare: "Fashion is a powerful means of self-expression. For Vilma Mare, originally from Lithuania, her designs are an extension of her culture and her identity.…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads, Issue #209 June/July

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe