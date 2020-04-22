Pattern Review: Simplicity 8955

Photos: Courtesy of Simplicity.com

Simplicity 8955

A relaxed design, this unlined hip-length jacket has three views. All views include raglan sleeves and a shawl collar. View A is double-breasted with turned-back cuffs. It has a notch in the lapel and patch pockets that run into the side seams. Views B and C have wrap fronts and full-length sleeves; B has a side tie closure and a single patch pocket on the right side, while C has a button or hidden snap closure, in-seam pockets, and an asymmetrical front hemline. Our tester found the most difficult part to be attaching the back facing to the front facing and collar, as there are sharp angles where the two meet. For best results, she recommends sewing these corners with a shorter stitch length of 1.5 mm. The seams and notches line up and the instructions, illustrations, and supplies list are accurate. Select lightweight wool, corduroy, denim, or midweight linen.

(Sized Misses’/Women’s 10–28W for busts 32.5–50 in. and hips 34.5–52 in.)

Simplicity.com

—Tested by Tomasa Jimenez, Lyndhurst, New Jersey

Style tip: Bind the seam allowances and anchor the pocket bags to the front facing with coordinating or contrasting ribbon.

This review was originally published in Threads #209, June/July 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×