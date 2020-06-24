 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Pattern Review: Closet Case Patterns Sienna Maker Jacket

By Anna Mazur Threads, Issue #210, August/September
Article Image
Closet Case Patterns Sienna Maker Jacket view C in cotton twill from Fabric.com.

Closet Case Patterns: Sienna Maker Jacket

This jacket exudes a relaxed vibe while brimming with interesting details. It is designed for a 5-foot, 6-inch-tall individual and includes generous ease to slip on over another garment. The jacket is unlined and comes in three lengths: View A ends above the knee; view B ends at the midthigh; and view C is hip-length. All views have notched lapels, two-piece sleeves, and a left front that overlaps the right front, opposite the usual configuration for women’s garments. Views A and B have deep patch pockets with curved upper edges, and a self-fabric belt to hold the jacket closed. The belt is attached at the right front opening edge, and can be looped through an opening sewn into the jacket’s left front and cinched with a D-ring at the right. View C has a center-front button closure, three patch pockets, a center-back seam with a button placket, and optional pockets in the upper sleeve. The instructions are well laid out and comprehensive. Our tester said she liked the in-depth detail on the various durable seam treatments that provide a clean finish on the inside.

  • If you are shorter than 5 feet, 6 inches, check the upper-sleeve pocket depth by making a muslin. If your arms are short, a loaded pocket may impede arm mobility, so adjust the pattern accordingly.
  • Our seamstress found the instructions for sewing the upper sleeve to the lining piece that forms the pocket to be confusing. She recommends reading the instructions thoroughly before starting.
  • Reverse the buttons and buttonholes, as shown, if you prefer the traditional orientation for a women’s closure.

For a durable jacket, midweight woven fabrics with substance are recommended, such as canvas, twill, denim, and heavyweight linen.

(Sized 0–20 for busts 31–46 in. and hips 33–48 in.)

ClosetCasePatterns.com

— Tested by Alania Sheeley, Pegram, Tennessee

Closet Case Patterns Sienna Maker Jacket illustration

Sewing Tip: Hem the sleeves before installing them for ease of handling.

This review was originally published in Threads #210, August/September 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

