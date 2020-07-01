Shapewear and Wardrobe Building from a Patternmaker | Episode 30

Video: Threads Editors. Edited by Cari Delahanty

Sewing instructor and fitting expert Pamela Leggett discusses her latest shapewear and other patterns, shares sewing tips, and talks about how her business has weathered the pandemic, in the Sewing With Threads video podcast, Episode 30.

Learn about shapewear

The owner of Pamela’s Patterns says she can’t wait to get back to teaching in person. Still, she’s looking forward to being part of the Great Bra Sewing Bee online conference July 23–26, 2020. Her class, “Intro to Shapewear,” is based on her Smoothing Shapewear pattern. Learn how to adjust and convert the pattern’s Hollywood undies into a swimsuit pattern in the class, Pamela says. The Smoothing Shapewear pattern and kits are available through BraBuilders.com, the conference sponsor with whom Pamela also has partnered.

See “Make Your Own Shapewear” in Threads #183, Feb./March 2016 for techniques from Pamela on sewing lingerie.

Patterns to build a wardrobe

Among Pamela’s most recent wardrobe-building designs are: Secret Sleeves, a one-piece pattern she refers to as a sleeve dickey; and Cap Sleeve Shell, which features working with soft and silky fabrics. Handling these fabrics requires liquid stabilizer, and Pamela recommends Perfect Sew liquid stabilizer.

Pamela combined her pattern design skills with her expertise in sewing knits when she collaborated with image consultant Nancy Nix-Rice to create the Cascade Cardi or Blazer. She discusses how the pattern focuses on soft tailoring techniques.

Serger expertise

Learn about using and mastering a serger from Pamela through her DVDs, Fashion Serge and Serger Techniques as well as her book, Sewing Essentials: Serger Techniques (The Taunton Press, 2015).

This episode is brought to you by our friends at Baby Lock, who remind you that you can support your local retailer by purchasing Baby Lock machines online. You’ll find a variety of sewing, quilting, serging, and embroidery machines ready to purchase along with notions, fabrics, and other goods and services. Visit BabyLock.com to find a participating retailer, and see what they have ready and available for you.



We have created a podcast survey to help guide our content. Please take a moment to answer a few questions.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×