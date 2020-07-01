 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Sewing with Threads Podcast

Shapewear and Wardrobe Building from a Patternmaker | Episode 30

Author Headshot By Threads magazine

Video: Threads Editors. Edited by Cari Delahanty

Sewing instructor and fitting expert Pamela Leggett discusses her latest shapewear and other patterns, shares sewing tips, and talks about how her business has weathered the pandemic, in the Sewing With Threads video podcast, Episode 30.

Learn about shapewear

The owner of Pamela’s Patterns says she can’t wait to get back to teaching in person. Still, she’s looking forward to being part of the Great Bra Sewing Bee online conference July 23–26, 2020. Her class, “Intro to Shapewear,” is based on her Smoothing Shapewear pattern. Learn how to adjust and convert the pattern’s Hollywood undies into a swimsuit pattern in the class, Pamela says. The Smoothing Shapewear pattern and kits are available through BraBuilders.com, the conference sponsor with whom Pamela also has partnered.

Hollywood undies
The Hollywood Undies are part of Pamela Leggett’s Smoothing Shapewear pattern. Photo by Mike Yamin.

See “Make Your Own Shapewear” in Threads #183, Feb./March 2016 for techniques from Pamela on sewing lingerie.

Make Your Own Shapewear by Pamela Leggett
Pamela Leggett walks through the sewing notions, fabric types and pairings, sewing techniques, and shapewear styles in this features from Threads #183.

Patterns to build a wardrobe

Among Pamela’s most recent wardrobe-building designs are: Secret Sleeves, a one-piece pattern she refers to as a sleeve dickey; and Cap Sleeve Shell, which features working with soft and silky fabrics. Handling these fabrics requires liquid stabilizer, and Pamela recommends Perfect Sew liquid stabilizer.

Pamela combined her pattern design skills with her expertise in sewing knits when she collaborated with image consultant Nancy Nix-Rice to create the Cascade Cardi or Blazer. She discusses how the pattern focuses on soft tailoring techniques.

 

Serger expertise

Learn about using and mastering a serger from Pamela through her DVDs, Fashion Serge and Serger Techniques as well as her book, Sewing Essentials: Serger Techniques (The Taunton Press, 2015).

Baby Lock logo
How to Sew an Elegant Velvet Appliqué

A fanciful underwater scene decorates the entire hem of this black linen skirt, which probably dates from the mid-20th century; it's now in the collection of Carole Rothstein. Appliquéd by…

How-to

Sew a Ribbon Bow Belt with a Hidden Closure

Adele Simpson’s dress-and-jacket outfit, shown on the back cover, features several delightful couture methods that give it star status. Each covered button displays a carefully placed woven square motif; the…

