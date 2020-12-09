Welcome, Digital Ambassador Marcy Harriell

Singer, actor, and sewing friend Marcy Harriell has joined the team of digital ambassadors at Threads. Marcy is a self-taught sewing artist. She shares her energy, ideas, and sewing how-tos beginning with the post, “Why Don’t You . . .? Create an Evening Envelope.”

She has already written for Threads in print. Her “Wax Prints” feature appeared in #202, April/May 2019.

You can find out more about Marcy, her love of colorful fabrics, and how she has turned some ready-to-wear garments into one-of-a-kind styles on Instagram @Marcy Harriell and on her YouTube channel.

Also look for Marcy on our Sewing with Threads podcast in the coming months.

Marcy joins our other digital ambassadors, Becky Fulgoni, Pamela Howard, and Peter Lappin in offering articles to Threads Insiders each month. Coming up in the new year from Marcy is a technique that requires a bit of fire.

