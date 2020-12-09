 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |

Welcome, Digital Ambassador Marcy Harriell

Author Headshot By Threads magazine
Article Image

Singer, actor, and sewing friend Marcy Harriell has joined the team of digital ambassadors at Threads. Marcy is a self-taught sewing artist. She shares her energy, ideas, and sewing how-tos beginning with the post, “Why Don’t You . . .? Create an Evening Envelope.”

She has already written for Threads in print. Her “Wax Prints” feature appeared in #202, April/May 2019.

You can find out more about Marcy, her love of colorful fabrics, and how she has turned some ready-to-wear garments into one-of-a-kind styles on Instagram @Marcy Harriell and on her YouTube channel.

Also look for Marcy on our Sewing with Threads podcast in the coming months.

Marcy joins our other digital ambassadors, Becky Fulgoni, Pamela Howard, and Peter Lappin in offering articles to Threads Insiders each month. Coming up in the new year from Marcy is a technique that requires a bit of fire.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

How to Make Identical Patch Pockets

Here's a tip for creating identical patch pockets, so your garments are perfectly symmetrical. It relies on a special notion that makes the process faster and easier. Begin by cutting…

Threads that Bind Inspiration

Sewing Stories: The Threads that Bind

When I was growing up, there were always hand-stitched reminders of my mother in the house. The most prominently displayed were three large, framed hand-embroidered samplers. One of my most…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • Bernina Sponsored Content

    Where to Buy

    Locate a BERNINA store in your area.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to Threads today and get our lowest price of the season - only $10 for one year.

Threads Magazine - Threads Issue #212, Dec. 2020/Jan. 2021

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe