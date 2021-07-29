 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
Inspiration

@confusedkittysewing | Sewing Influencer

Author Headshot By Carol J. Fresia
Article Image

A.J. Wu of San Jose, California, is an accomplished creator of costumes. Her work ranges from opulent Georgian- and Regency-era gowns to cosplay and exquisite traditional Chinese hanfu. In addition to designing, embroidering, and sewing these pieces, she performs as part of a Chinese dance group. Visit her Instagram account, @confusedkittysewing, to view her garments. You’ll also find out about the confused kitties in her life (who “help” her sew), and see some astonishing, evocative underwater costume photographs. For more detailed accounts of her projects, go to ConfusedKittySewing.com.

A.J. Wu and family in 18th-century costumes.
A.J. Wu, @confusedkittysewing, and her family, dressed in 18th-century costumes she made. Photo by Jeff Kuo, courtesy of A.J. Wu.

Who taught you to sew?

My first teacher was my mother. She sewed all my Chinese dance costumes when I was growing up. She taught me the basics and then, with help of the Reader’s Digest Complete Guide to Sewing (first edition, 1976), I muddled through making my own clothes. After college, my best friend, whom I met through costuming, became my teacher. She went to school for theater costuming, so I learned a ton from her.

What is your favorite sewing term?

Does “negative work” count as a sewing term? It’s a term my friends and I use a lot. It’s what happens at some unholy hour in the middle of the night when you mess something up, and it’s going to take more than a seam ripper to fix the mistake.

@confusedkittysewing dressed in "The Bride" cosplay outfit.
The Bride from the Five Star Stories manga series. Photo by Ed Pignol, courtesy of A.J. Wu.

What’s your favorite fabric to sew and why?

Wool blends. I love how they handle, and I love how the finished product looks. I also love how I don’t have to iron as much when it’s got a bit of polyester.

What are you currently sewing?

I am in middle of sewing a hanfu, which is a traditional Han Chinese costume. I am also working at the same time (because why do one project when you can do two or three?) on a baby quilt for my cousin’s baby.

What do you love most about sewing?

I really enjoy the process of going from two dimensions to three. Sometimes when I make a costume, all I have is a 2D reference and I have to figure out how to make it all work in 3D and I really enjoy the process.

@confusedkittysewing wears a green, Disney-inspired costume.
A.J. dressed as the good fairy Fauna, from Disney’s 1959 animated film Sleeping Beauty. Photo by Oscar Chang, courtesy of A.J. Wu.

 

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 42% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Pattern Roundup: Wrap Garments Projects & Patterns

Pattern Roundup - Great Wrap Garment Patterns

Wrap patterns for dresses, tops, and jumpsuits are always stylish, comfortable, and great transitional pieces for your wardrobe.

An Amateur's Guide to Drawing Garment Ideas

You don't have to be a professional illustrator to draw garment ideas to your body proportions. Threads Digital Ambassador Becky Fulgoni shows you her simple method for sketching designs.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2021 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe