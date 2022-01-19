Pattern Review: Amy Nicole Studio Whitney Raincoat 5007

Video: Threads magazine

Amy Nicole Studio: Whitney Raincoat 5007

This fully lined, A-line raincoat ends at the lower hip. It has a band collar and attached hood, one-piece raglan sleeves with a shoulder dart, side-front in-seam pockets, and a center-front placket with a hidden zipper and snap closure. At the waistline level, there is a 6-1/2-inch-wide inset back panel that forms an inverted box pleat. This design is roomy enough to be comfortable over other layers. Although the pattern is drafted for figures measuring 5 feet, 4 inches and shorter, its pieces are printed with lengthen and shorten lines. Size 14 and under is drafted for a B-cup bust and size 16 and above for a D-cup bust. The instructions are thorough and precise and show detailed illustrations of every sewing step. The designer’s construction method uses an assembly-line approach, where similar sewing tasks are grouped together, thus eliminating the need to jump from the sewing machine to the ironing board at each step. For clarification, there is a two-page summary—without illustrations—titled “Cheat Sheet.”

Our tester says:

Check the instructions for information on the differences between waterproof and water-resistant fabrics and how to seal seams.

The tiled, print-at-home pattern is layered with all 17 sizes, whereas on the copy shop format, sizes 0–14 are in one file and sizes 16–32 in another file.

Several ideas to customize the jacket are suggested, such as changing the length and adding details. Although the obvious fabric choice is waterproof/water-resistant fabrics, you can use other fabrics, possibly waterproofing the jacket yourself with a waterproofing spray.

(Sized 0–32 for busts 30–56-1/2 in. and hips 34-1/2–61 in.)

AmyNicoleStudio.com

—Tested by Nancy Muro, Wallingford, Connecticut

Style tip: Choose a bright lining to make your raincoat more fun on a dreary day.

This review was originally published in Threads #217, Spring 2022. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Cassandra Bernier.

