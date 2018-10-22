 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Inspiration

Designer Lookalike Coat | 360-Degree View

Replicate a designer coat with an easy pattern change.

By Threads magazine Oct 22, 2018

This garment was inspired by a Chanel coat from the Spring 2017 couture collection. We adapted Vogue 9157 to incorporate a pair of diagonal pleats at the center-front waist, and fabricated the coat in wool tweed from MoodFabrics.com. From the waist up, the coat is double-breasted; from the waist down, the edges meet at center front with no overlap. Learn how to make this pattern change in “The Coat Edit,” Threads #210, Dec. 2018/Jan. 2019.

Discuss

Inspiration

Halloween Costume Contest 2018

October is here, and it's time for our annual Threads Halloween Costume Contest! Are you making a Halloween costume this year? If so, share your creative, festive, or just plain scary costume…

Inspiration

Sewing-Related Events in October 2018

See what sewing-related events are coming up near you in October 2018:   Through October 8, 2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, New York, New York The Metropolitan…

