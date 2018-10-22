This garment was inspired by a Chanel coat from the Spring 2017 couture collection. We adapted Vogue 9157 to incorporate a pair of diagonal pleats at the center-front waist, and fabricated the coat in wool tweed from MoodFabrics.com. From the waist up, the coat is double-breasted; from the waist down, the edges meet at center front with no overlap. Learn how to make this pattern change in “The Coat Edit,” Threads #210, Dec. 2018/Jan. 2019.

