Listen to New Podcast From Threads Magazine

The next best thing to sewing itself might just be talking about sewing. Threads magazine’s podcast, Sewing With Threads, premieres February 7, 2018. It’s an exciting mix of discussion and debate about sewing techniques, tips, and inspiration.

The monthly, audio-only podcast is available through iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play.

Brought to you by the editors of Threads, this insightful and entertaining podcast takes on topics important to sewing enthusiasts.

Threads Contributing Editor Kenneth D. King, an award-winning fashion designer, couture expert, and adjunct instructor at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), provides lively and informative discussion as the podcast’s first guest.

Episode 1, “The Challenges of Teaching Sewing,” touches on:

Kenneth’s experiences and challenges while teaching sewing at FIT

the philosophy and design value of deconstruction

the difference between a moulage and a sloper

Kenneth also reveals his favorite sewing word. Hint: It’s a delightful sound.

The monthly podcasts will feature Threads editors and special guests, who will share sewing opinions and wisdom, and answer questions. The conversations will address topics such as sewing techniques, fashion design, fitting conundrums, and more.

Listen Now to Episode 1 of the Sewing With Threads podcast with Kenneth D. King.

Visit our podcast page for the February 7 show notes, along with information about upcoming podcasts.

Be sure to tune in to Episode 2 scheduled for release on March 7, 2018 with special guest Pamela Leggett, an expert on pattern design and fitting.

To become a better sewer, listen to expert guests and the talent behind Threads, the world’s top garment-sewing magazine, during its Sewing With Threads podcast.