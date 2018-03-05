 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Sewing with Threads Podcast

Patterns vs. Real Women’s Bodies | Threads Podcast

Episode 2 of Threads magazine podcast features special guest Pamela Leggett.

By Rebecca Carnes, Threads Digital Content Producer Mar 05, 2018
Article Image

Why is there a disconnect between the sizing of many of the patterns available and the shape of women who sew and wear the designs?

Sewing and serging expert Pamela Leggett tackles this question and more during Threads magazine’s Sewing With Threads Episode 2 podcast, “Patterns vs. Real Bodies.”

Pamella Leggett Threads Magazine podcast

In her Craftsy class as well as when she teaches in her studio and across the country, Pamela focuses on fitting techniques and how to overcome fitting challenges. Her pattern line, PamelasPatterns.com, features built-in fitting adjustments that reflect real women’s bodies.

In our podcast, Pamela addresses a question about substituting stretch woven fabrics for either a nonstretch woven or a stretch knit when sewing a garment.

She also answers: “What are some signs that I might need a new blade on my serger?” and “Hemline trends: Should you follow them?” Find out Pamela’s answers to these questions and what her two favorite sewing terms are. Hint: One sounds a little dangerous.

Threads magazine podcast episode 2 pamela leggett
Left to right: Threads Senior Technical Editor Carol Fresia, Pamela Leggett, Threads Editor Sarah McFarland, Threads Senior Copy/Production Editor Jeannine Clegg.

Threads Editor Sarah McFarland took note, during the discussion, of Pamela’s self-made top—a cream-colored, textured knit poncho—and Carol’s bouclé pullover lined with georgette.

Pamela Leggett and Carol Fresia for Threads magazine podcast

Follow these instructions to make Carol’s top, “Make a Luxurious Layered Top,”  and watch this Threads Insider tutorial video, “How to Line a Top to the Edge,” for installing a lining that also finishes the sleeve hems.

If you would like to submit a question for Threads editors to answer in the magazine, or you would like to submit a question for the Threads podcast, email ThreadsQ&A@Taunton.com.

To submit a Point/Counterpoint debate question for the Threads podcast, leave a comment below.

Sewing With Threads is a monthly podcast available on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. Thanks for listening.

Listen to the podcast now.

Episode 2 of the Sewing With Threads was sponsored by KaiScissors.com.

 

 

Threads Magazine

