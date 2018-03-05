Patterns vs. Real Women’s Bodies | Threads Podcast

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Why is there a disconnect between the sizing of many of the patterns available and the shape of women who sew and wear the designs?

Sewing and serging expert Pamela Leggett tackles this question and more during Threads magazine’s Sewing With Threads Episode 2 podcast, “Patterns vs. Real Bodies.”

In her Craftsy class as well as when she teaches in her studio and across the country, Pamela focuses on fitting techniques and how to overcome fitting challenges. Her pattern line, PamelasPatterns.com, features built-in fitting adjustments that reflect real women’s bodies.

In our podcast, Pamela addresses a question about substituting stretch woven fabrics for either a nonstretch woven or a stretch knit when sewing a garment.

She also answers: “What are some signs that I might need a new blade on my serger?” and “Hemline trends: Should you follow them?” Find out Pamela’s answers to these questions and what her two favorite sewing terms are. Hint: One sounds a little dangerous.

Threads Editor Sarah McFarland took note, during the discussion, of Pamela’s self-made top—a cream-colored, textured knit poncho—and Carol’s bouclé pullover lined with georgette.

Follow these instructions to make Carol’s top, “Make a Luxurious Layered Top,” and watch this Threads Insider tutorial video, “How to Line a Top to the Edge,” for installing a lining that also finishes the sleeve hems.

