Holiday Button Napkin Rings

Easy-to-make button napkin rings are an elegant finishing touch for your holiday dinner table.

Shiny, pretty napkin rings add sparkle to your holiday dinner table, and they’re easy to make. They won’t take more than a few minutes away from your holiday cooking and crafting.

Supplies for each ring

One sew-through button of your choice (I used a shiny mother-of-pearl button in two sizes for my rings)

30 inches of 20-gauge craft wire

One empty toilet-paper roll

One wired leaf embellishment

Pliers

Napkin ring assembly

1. Slip one sew-through button onto the craft wire about 3 inches from one end. Begin wrapping the wire around the toilet-paper roll and bring it around a total of three times, so that the button section is on the top of the cylinder at the center and the wire coils lie underneath it.

2. Place the leaf embellishment from one side to the other across the top of the ring, so its stem is tucked under the button, parallel with the wire coils. Hold them in place together with your fingertips or by clamping one side with your pliers.

3. Begin wrapping one wire tail around the three wire coil strands and the leaf stem so that they’re joined neatly, just at the outside of the button. Wrap three or four times until they’re secure. Clip the extra tail flush with the coil. Angle the leaf diagonally if you like.

4. Repeat step 3 on the other side of the button. Then repeat steps 1 to 4 to create multiple napkin rings.

This how-to article by Susan Beal was first posted December 15, 2015 on Craftstylish.com.

