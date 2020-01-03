 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

Pin a Hem with the Help of a Sewing Machine

By Threads magazine Jan 03, 2020

Video: Jeff Roos, Cari Delahanty. Tech Editor: Carol Fresia

It’s important to measure and pin carefully when hemming a garment. Instead of working with a ruler or seam gauge, use your sewing machine to help you do the job accurately.

First, serge the hem allowance edge. Then remove the machine’s presser foot and lower the needle. Measure from the needle to the right, the desired hem allowance width. Mark this position with tape, parallel to the seam guide lines on the machine’s stitch plate.

Place the garment on the machine, wrong side up, with its hem allowance toward the tape mark. Fold the allowance to the left, so its finished edge is just below the needle, and the hem fold is aligned with the tape. Pin, slide the garment back a few inches, and repeat to complete the hem pinning.

Reader tip sent in by Mary Duncan, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and first published in Threads #160, April/May 2012.

Once the hem is properly pinned, Insiders can learn an efficient and professional way to sew it, in “Blind Hems by Machine.”

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Spring Pattern Roundup | Web Extra

It's never too early to begin thinking about your spring wardrobe. In "Spring Fashion Forecast," from Threads #207 (Feb./March 2020), Erica Redfern breaks down trends in garment styles, fabrics, and…

Tools & Supplies

Couture Tool Kit

In high-level sewing, you seek control of the process, from beginning to end. The correct tools make each step easier and faster as you pin, mark, cut, shape, sew, and…

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #207, Feb./Mar. 2020

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe