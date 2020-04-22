Special Zippers for Sheer Garments | Web Extra

An exposed zipper with crystals embedded in each zipper tooth sets off the garment's sheer inset. Photo by Jack Deutsch.

If you’re making a special-occasion garment and wondering how to handle the closure, consider two options: Hide the zipper or show it off. In Threads #209 (June/July 2020), author Andrea Schewe offers both methods for installing zippers in sheer garments or sheer panels.

Hide the zipper

One technique uses a standard invisible zipper, which is camouflaged by strips of skin-tone silk along the seam allowances and zipper tape. This option works well in fabric such as patterned lace. You can carefully match the lace’s decorative motifs across the zipper seam, for a nearly continuous look. There’s no need to disrupt a lovely lace design.

Another way to keep a zipper unobtrusive in a garment with skin-toned sheer fabric is to select an invisible zipper with skin-toned sheer tape. Available from BiasBespoke.com, these lightweight zippers come in a range of tones, from off-white to deep brown, and different lengths.

Show off the zipper

The second approach is to use an exposed zipper—but not just any exposed zipper. Andrea chose a stunning version with crystals embedded in each zipper tooth, as shown in a garment above. The zipper becomes an embellishment, setting off the garment’s sheer panel beautifully.

You’ll find other types of fun, decorative zippers, including those with colorful, laser- or die-cut tapes that give a pretty, lacy effect (search for them at Amazon.com). These look just as nice on opaque fabrics.

