 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

Special Zippers for Sheer Garments | Web Extra

Author Headshot By Threads magazine
Article Image
An exposed zipper with crystals embedded in each zipper tooth sets off the garment's sheer inset. Photo by Jack Deutsch.

If you’re making a special-occasion garment and wondering how to handle the closure, consider two options: Hide the zipper or show it off. In Threads #209 (June/July 2020), author Andrea Schewe offers both methods for installing zippers in sheer garments or sheer panels.

Hide the zipper

One technique uses a standard invisible zipper, which is camouflaged by strips of skin-tone silk along the seam allowances and zipper tape. This option works well in fabric such as patterned lace. You can carefully match the lace’s decorative motifs across the zipper seam, for a nearly continuous look. There’s no need to disrupt a lovely lace design.

Another way to keep a zipper unobtrusive in a garment with skin-toned sheer fabric is to select an invisible zipper with skin-toned sheer tape. Available from BiasBespoke.com, these lightweight zippers come in a range of tones, from off-white to deep brown, and different lengths.

Lightweight zippers lined up in a range of skin tones that can be used in sheer garments
Photo by Mike Yamin.

Show off the zipper

The second approach is to use an exposed zipper—but not just any exposed zipper. Andrea chose a stunning version with crystals embedded in each zipper tooth, as shown in a garment above. The zipper becomes an embellishment, setting off the garment’s sheer panel beautifully.

You’ll find other types of fun, decorative zippers, including those with colorful, laser- or die-cut tapes that give a pretty, lacy effect (search for them at Amazon.com). These look just as nice on opaque fabrics.

Line-up of zippers with die-cut tapes that give them a lacy look
Photo by Mike Yamin.

Insider members can learn more about zipper techniques in “Installing an Exposed Zipper.”

Find out more about creating garments from gossamer fabrics, in “Sheer Seams and Edges.”

Discover a short-cut method for adding a perfect binding to finish the edges of sheer textiles, in the video “Bind a Sheer Fabric Edge.”

Finally, if you need inspiration for a truly spectacular embellished sheer garment, check out the video “Sheer Trims — Suspended Feathers.”

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Watching Making the Cut | Bonus Podcast 3

The new reality fashion show Making the Cut is creating a buzz these days. The 10-episode Amazon Original series challenges 12 designer contestants to show off their talents and skills—and…

How-to

Patterns of the Past: Exploring the Men's Vest

Vintage pattern aficionado Peter Lappin makes two vests from different patterns and shares his results.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads, Issue #209 June/July

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe