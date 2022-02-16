Pattern Roundup: Make Your Own Puffer Coat

Are you searching for the perfect puffer coat? We have an alternative to fast-fashion finds. Making your own puffer coat provides you the opportunity to select your favorite fabric, fit your size perfectly, and determine how much and what kind of “puff” you prefer.

Who doesn’t love a nice matching parent-child outfit? A stylish design, it can keep everyone warm. The loose-fitting style features raglan sleeves with ribbed cuffs, a detachable two- or three-piece hood, and a high collar. This coat is intended for non-quilted fabrics. You can choose batting to create the level of puffiness you prefer. A plethora of pocket options include optional patch pockets, side-seam pockets, and inner pockets. A separating zipper and hidden snaps complete the look. The pattern includes sizes 12 months to 12 years and adult sizes XXS to 5XL.

I don’t know about you, but all the freezing temps lately make me want to wrap myself up in a down burrito all day long. This puffer coat is pretty close to that. So why haven’t I bought one? None of them are juuuust right. Enter Mood Designer Fabrics with their expansive outerwear fabric selection and free pattern. The directions online explain how to sew the coat, including a series of widely stitched channels. You’ll then stuff each channel with your preferred amount of loose polyester filling.

This insulated winter jacket for the whole family has a down-fill look and is available in 22 sizes from child to adult. It has a two-way zipper, zippered pockets in lining, and a lined and removable hood. For extra warmth, the elastic cuffs are adjustable, there is an elastic drawstring hem, and the collar and pockets are lined with polar fleece. Look for Kodel, Primaloft, or Thinsulate batting to make a warm, quilted outerwear garment.

The 22 sizes included in the pattern are as follows:

The Nurit is a straight, loose-fitting, below-the-knee coat. It is slightly tapered at the bottom and features wide horizontal quilting. The coat has front and back princess seams and front in-seam pockets. The drop-shoulder sleeves are long and wide. The detachable, high-standing collar is attached with snaps. The coat closes with set-in snaps. Use synthetic or down fill for added warmth. This coat can be sewn over a long weekend, if you’re on task. Sizes include XS to S (34 to 38), M to L (40 to 46), and XL (48 to 52), for bust sizes 31 inches to 46 inches.

Casey Sibley shows you how she hacked the Closet Core Patterns’ Clare Coat and created this puffer coat. Featuring raglan sleeves and an unstructured, A-line silhouette, the Clare Coat is an ideal introduction to the joys of coat making—and Casey shows you how to take it to the next level. She used two layers of Mountain Mist quilt batting to achieve the puffy look.

View A hits at midthigh, with a stand collar, princess seams, an exposed asymmetrical zipper, and welt pockets. View B, the version used for the pattern hack, has a more minimalist vibe with a dramatic funnel collar, double-breasted style, hip length, in-seam pockets, and full-length sleeves.

Have you made any of these patterns? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery or tag us on Instagram with #memadethreads.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×