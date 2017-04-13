Video: Quick Tip for Labeling Your Serger

If you own an older serger or a base model whose dials are not labeled, use a Sharpie, or other permanent marker, to help identify what each dial controls. This will save you from having to check your user's manual each time you need a reminder.



