tablet edition

Get Threads magazine!

Give a Gift

Video: Quick Tip for Labeling Your Serger

Ad-enabled single clip widescreen player

Video Length: 1:47
Produced by: Evamarie Gomez and Stephani Miller, Videographer: Jeff Roos

If you own an older serger or a base model whose dials are not labeled, use a Sharpie, or other permanent marker, to help identify what each dial controls. This will save you from having to check your user's manual each time you need a reminder.

Watch More Threads Sewing Tips Videos
watch more sewing tips videos

Submit your tip!

At Threads magazine, we're always hunting for tips, tricks, and solutions to help you sew smarter, better, and faster. Send us your great ideas for a chance to be featured in the magazine's Tips department.

Tips can be emailed directly to Threads or mailed to Threads Tips, P.O. Box 5506, Newtown, CT 06470.

We pay for any tips published in our magazine.

Save
ThreadsMagazine

Related Posts

Video: Free-Motion Sewing with a Stitch Regulator

Video: Create a Slashed Opening With an Underlay

Video: An Alternative to Clipping Seam Allowances

Video: Easy Seam Turning

Comments (0)

Log in or create a free account to post a comment.
﻿