Favorite Sewing Tips for Beginners | Episode 25

By Threads magazine

Sponsored by Baby Lock

Produced by Cari Delahanty and Threads Editors. Edited by Cari Delahanty

Three editors share their favorite tips for beginners in the Sewing With Threads video podcast, Episode 25. Seasoned sewing enthusiasts also may benefit from these bits of advice, as they include useful information for improving efficiency and making sewing more enjoyable. The tips cover a wide range of topics: There are tricks for threading your machine, using the right pin for each project, applying fusibles, and choosing the lighting that works best for you, among many others.

See a summarized list of the editors’ top 15 sewing tips here. For detailed discussion with more information, view and/or listen to the podcast, and for additional resources, check out the podcast show notes below.

Cutting

The editors suggested using a rotary cutter, cutting mat, and pattern weights when cutting out a garment from a commercial pattern.

rotary cutter and mat
Fiskars self-healing rotary cutting mat, 18 inches by 24 inches, and Fiskars heavy-duty Ergo Control rotary cutter, 60 mm. Photo by Mike Yamin.

For more information about these tools, see:

“Essential Techniques: The spin on rotary cutters,” Threads #197, June/July 2018

“Rotary cutters and mats”

“Cutting Tools for Left-handed Sewers”

Pressing

They also underlined the importance of learning to use an iron. For more information about irons and pressing, go to:

“Iron Options”, Threads # 201, Feb./March 2019

“Better Pressing,” Threads #183, Feb./March 2016.

Pinning

The proper pins are another key tool that can make sewing easier and more enjoyable. The Threads article, “A Pin for Every Purpose” is a guide to pin types and which to choose for most sewing projects.

Stabilizing

Senior Technical Editor Carol J. Fresia suggests the fusible tape Steam-A-Seam to secure fabric layers. She also recommends fusible interfacings for many situations that call for stabilization. There are many fusible and sew-in interfacings on the market. Consider this list.

Fusible thread is a newer addition. Threads contributor Katrina Walker takes a close look at it in Threads #207, Feb./March 2020.

Fusible thread
Fusible thread, from left: Wonderfil Iron ‘n Fuse, Charlotte’s Fusible Web Thread, YLI Fusible Thread. Photo by Mike Yamin.

Lighting

Carol also recommends specialty lighting, specifically with the daylight spectrum. Several sources offer multiple lighting options:

Brightech

MicroSun

Mighty Bright

Ott

Stella

Stella lamp
The original Stella table lamp. Photo by Sloan Howard.

Magnification

For more accurate sewing with less eye-strain, Carol suggests making use of magnification devices, such as the CloseLook Lighted Magnifier.

 

Watch and listen to the podcast by clicking the image at the top of this post, or simply listen by clicking below.

 

This episode is sponsored by Baby Lock.
February is National Embroidery Month and they want you to join the celebration.
Now through February 29, 2020, you can enter to win one of Baby Lock’s latest releases—the Pathfinder Embroidery machine.
It comes ready to lead you through new creative opportunities with features that are perfect for new and experienced embroiders, including IQ Technology, which works with the brains of the machine to make embroidery easier.
For more information and to enter, visit BabyLock.com.

