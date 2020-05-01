Sewing for Beginners | Bonus Podcast 5

Video: Threads Magazine, Editor: Cari Delahanty

During this time of social isolation, creative people are keeping busy making useful and beautiful things. It’s the perfect time for beginner sewers to improve their skills. As sewing machines fly off the shelves across the country, Threads has brought together lots of online content to get you started making clothes, accessories, and home décor items to suit your style. You’ll enjoy the process now, and you’ll end up with handmade projects to be proud of for years to come.

In this bonus podcast episode of Sewing with Threads, editors Sarah McFarland, Carol Fresia, and Jeannine Clegg steer listeners to some favorite posts and videos for sewing newbies.

Teach Yourself to Sew series

This video series was developed and hosted by former Executive Editor Judith Neukam. It offers beginners all the essential know-how to get started sewing. You’ll find out about necessary equipment, working with patterns, and constructing garments. There are five seasons, each taught by Judith and other Threads staff members.

New sewers may need some help troubleshooting common stitching problems. We’ve got you covered with articles and videos—including our most popular video ever. This demonstrates how to check your sewing machine’s thread tension.

Before you take the first machine stitch, make sure you’re using the proper needle size and type.

To hear more tips for neophytes, from the Threads editors, listen to Episode 25 of our podcast, “Favorite Sewing Tips for Beginners.”

Easy at-home projects

These DIY projects are simple enough for a novice and don’t require a purchased pattern. In fact, in many cases, you may be able to repurpose materials you already have in your home. You can use anything from sheets to curtains to garments you no longer wear. If you’d like to purchase new fabric or notions, there are hundreds of options for ordering online. Find an updated list here.

How to Make a Loop Scarf with a Twist

Sew an Apron

Free Patterns for Three Apron Styles

Make a Clutch Bag

7 Ways to Restyle a T-Shirt

Hawaiian-Style Summer Skirt

Create Complex Designs with Simple Embroidery Stitches (premium content for Insider members), from Threads #186, Aug./Sept. 2016.

A project in the works

The editors wrapped up by talking about personal sewing projects. Carol mentioned a men’s shirt she is sewing, following the excellent instructions provided in shirt patterns and publications from Islander Sewing Systems. These methods are based on industry construction techniques. They are easy, nearly foolproof (barring human error), and highly recommended.

This sewing for beginners bonus podcast episode is sponsored by our friends at Baby Lock.

Baby Lock has introduced Sew In This Together to help people make it through this unprecedented time through their shared love of sewing.

They are offering 60 days free of their SEWED online classes to sewers in the United States and Canada. The classes cover sewing basics, new techniques, and projects.

In addition, Baby Lock is encouraging sewers to make and donate homemade face masks. A step-by-step mask-making video and pattern can be found on the Baby Lock blog, as well as a list of organizations in need of masks.

Visit the show notes for this episode at ThreadsMagazine.com for links to Baby Lock’s Sew In This Together face mask tutorial and free SEWED online classes.

Threads has created a podcast survey to help guide our content. Please take a moment to answer a few questions.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×