Pattern Roundup: Thanks, It Has Pockets

When your garment has pockets, you'll want to show it off with a little spin

Nothing makes me happier than discovering pockets in a ready-to-wear garment. Nothing, that is, except making my own garment with perfectly sized pockets.

Much has been written about why pockets are rarely found in women’s garments. While I particularly like the story that they were removed so witches couldn’t carry the makings for potions (completely untrue), I’d like to focus on some stylish patterns that have pockets—so you can carry eye of newt, dried rosebuds, or your keys.

For something closer to the true story, this take from The Spectator may be of interest.

This pattern may just have everything I’ve ever dreamed of in a dress. From the bra-friendly straps and the soft sweetheart neckline to the tiered skirt, I loved it even before I read about the anchored in-seam pockets. But wait, there’s more. Turn it around and you’ll find a panel that can be shirred or elasticized, making it a great fit for most. The pattern is available in women’s sizes XS to 5X (bust 33 inches to 57 1/2 inches, waist 26 1/2 inches to 49 1/2 inches, hip 35 1/2 inches to 59 1/2 inches).

This long, loose-fitting dress is a great project for advanced beginners and beyond. The long and short dresses feature oversized pockets. The full-length version features long front slits at the hem for walking ease. There are also options for a minidress and a top (sans pockets). It’s available in women’s sizes 00 to 20 (bust 31 inches to 47 inches, waist 23 1/2 inches to 39 1/2 inches, hip 34 inches to 50 inches).

This modern take on the 19th century French artists’ smock features a super-large side pocket that’s unique in its construction. This wonderful pattern will be featured in the upcoming profile of Muna and Broad in Threads #216. The clever pocket design makes it much less likely that whatever you carrying in it will fall out when you sit down. Sizes A to M (bust 40 inches to 64 inches, hip 41.5 inches to 71.5 inches).

These casual pants have a lantern silhouette and roomy pockets, and I am in love. They combine the comfort of wide-legged pants with shaped side seams and a tapered hem. They feature front- and back-leg seams, and the option of a fully elasticized waistband or a fly-front version with back waist elastic. The pattern is sold in women’s sizes 0 to 30 (waist 25 inches to 48 1/2 inches, hip 33 1/2 inches to 57 inches).

If anyone needs pockets, it is elementary and middle schoolers. This cute romper/dress design is a versatile junior pattern that can be made is so many varieties, you’ll be able to make something to please even the most sophisticated preteen. Options include cap sleeves or sleeveless tops, a short skirt, maxi skirt, shorts, or pants. Most important, the deep slash pockets can hold a multitude of objects. Junior sizes 6 to 16 (chest 24 inches to 32 inches, waist 22.8 inches to 27 inches, hip 25.6 inches to 35 inches).

If you’re still wearing a lot of pajamas, this might be your next favorite project. The wrap-style top features tie closures, so you don’t have to worry about sewing on buttons or installing zippers. The pants have an elasticized waist and the top has a patch pocket, perfect for your phone, tissues, spare chocolate . . . Women’s sizes range from 00 to 40 (bust 31 1/8 inches to 60 inches, waist 25 3/8 inches to 54 1/2 inches, hip 33 1/8 inches to 62 inches).

If you want more coziness for cooler weather, try this dress, which was inspired by the classic crew neckline sweater but which includes feminine elements. The pullover dress features an angled high-rise waistline, front and back princess seams, and raglan sleeves. The oversized wraparound hip pockets are sure to please. It’s a perfect first serger project, but you can also sew the dress easily with a regular sewing machine. The pattern is offered in women’s sizes 0 to 16 (bust 32 inches to 44 1/2 inches, waist 24 inches to 36 1/2 inches, hip 34 inches to 46 1/2 inches).

Whether you’re looking for a night-on-the-town dress or a more casual look, this dress design does the trick. The loose-fitting, unlined design has bias three-quarter sleeves with button cuffs. It also features in-seam pockets, topstitching, and a frayed-edge hem. The skirt’s side seams slant forward, and the pockets are hidden in the seams. The pattern is sold in women’s sizes XS to XXL (bust 29 1/2 inches to 48 inches, waist 22 inches to 41 1/2 inches, hip 31 1/2 inches to 50 inches).

This midi dress is based on The Assembly Line’s popular Cuff Top. The dress has a round, faced neckline, a keyhole opening in the back, in-seam side pockets, elastic waist, and cap sleeves with elasticized cuffs. It’s available in women’s sizes XS to 3X (bust 80 cm to 138 cm, waist 64 cm to 126 cm, hip 91 cm to 139 cm).

The basic design has a surplice neckline. From there, you can choose among three sleeve options, four jumpsuit style lengths, or three skirt lengths. Be sure to visit the link above and thoroughly investigate myriad ways this pattern can be made. The patternmaker says the in-seam pockets are optional but if they’re available, I’m adding them! Women’s sizes range from Grey to Red (bust 30 inches to 51 inches, waist 23 1/2 inches to 46 inches, hip 33 inches to 54 inches).

Tilly and the Buttons says this dress is “easy to make, with no fiddly bits.” With a blousy bodice and flared skirt, this dress can be a great first project or a quick sew for a more experienced sewist. The cut-on short sleeves let you avoid the work of setting sleeves; extensions sewn to the short sleeves make a long-sleeved version. The dress can be made with a woven or a knit. Plus, the design has wonderful deep patch pockets. Women’s sizes 2 to 20 (bust 30 inches to 48 inches, waist 24 inches to 42 inches, hip 33 inches to 51 inches).

Have you made any of these patterns? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery or tag us on Instagram with #memadethreads.

