Pattern Roundup: Zero-Waste and Sustainable Sewing

Sustainable sewing embraces shifts in behavior including selecting sustainable fabrics, mending your existing garments, upcycling, and more. If you’re looking to take your eco-friendly practices a step further, try choosing patterns designed to minimize or eliminate waste. These patterns help you sew sustainably by asking you to pull from materials on hand, or show you how to create a complete garment from a single piece of fabric, leaving no remnants behind.

That may sound a bit intimidating at first, or even limiting if you’re used to fabric shopping each time you start a new project. But take a step back and look at your stash. You probably have plenty of remnants that are too small for an entire garment but perfect for patchwork garments—or garments with many pieces. We have pulled a few of our favorite patterns together that work well for using what you have on hand to create a custom look.

If you’d like to make use of a larger piece of fabric or have a hankering for a shopping excursion, you can still sew more sustainably with zero-waste garments. Some of our favorites are listed below!

Sustainable sewing with stash-busting patterns

Gather up your medium-weight knits for this fantastic sweatshirt with pieced statement sleeves. Version A has side slits and a funnel neck, version B is cropped and finished with ribbing. EU sizes 34 to 52 (bust 31 1/2 inches to 45 5/8 inches, waist 23 1/2 inches to 37 3/4 inches, hip 33 3/4 inches to 48 inches).

I thought I loved this pattern even before I saw @Sewlike‘s wonderful scrap-busting make. This woven dress and tank top design is fitted through the high bust and loose through the bust, waist and hips. Women’s sizes 0 to 30 are offered with two bust-cup options (A/B bust 32 inches to 56 inches, C/D bust 34 inches to 58 inches, waist 25 inches to 49 inches, hip 35 inches to 59 inches).

Grab your pile of fabric scraps and try your hand at the Sew Scrappy Top. You’ll put all those extra pieces to use in this super fun shirt. This pattern comes in sizes 6 months – Big Kid 14 and Adult XXS – 6XL (see the link above for measurements).

Sustainable sewing with zero-waste patterns

This zero-waste, beginner friendly envelope dress doesn’t even require a paper pattern. Sizing is customized to your measurements, and you can try it in various fabrics for a range of different looks. This dress is an easy way to create something unique to you.

This jumpsuit is the perfect everyday outfit for kids, with short sleeves and lots of pockets. It is a relaxed fit, best made with woven or knit fabrics that aren’t too stretchy. Kids sizes 2 to 14, unisex (chest 21 inches to 33 inches, waist 20 1/2 inches to 26 1/2 inches, hip 22 inches to 34 inches).

Combining comfort with functionality, this oversized dress has a dropped shoulder and gathered skirt, plus pockets for a handful of your daily essentials. There are two options for making this dress, one of which does not require buttons. Available in sizes 1 and 2 (chest 33 inches to 50 inches, waist 26 inches to 42 inches, hip 34 inches to 53 inches). Each size has slight variations in design to ensure zero waste.

For a customizable sewing project, try this cropped t-shirt. The cloth should measure the circumference of your body for a fit as shown above. To personalize the look, you can create a more voluminous form with a wider piece of cloth, or a closer fit with a narrower piece. Use chiffon or another soft fabric for a more fluid look, or try a stiffer fabric for something more structured. The pattern is free, but the sewing experience is different from working with a conventional pattern. Read the instructions through before starting.

The Maynard dress features asymmetrical front panels and tie closures at the slightly relaxed waist. This pattern also includes a pleat in the back, and a folded collar V-neck. Women’s sizes A through I (bust 31 inches to 47 inches, waist 24 1/2 inches to 40 inches, hip 34 1/2 inches to 50 1/2 inches).

These projects are just a few of the fun and fashionable ways to embrace sustainability. Making use of your extra fabric, or creating items from other misfit materials, are some of the ways you can practice zero-waste sewing. Plus, these patterns are a great way to improve your sewing skills with items you already have at home.

If any of these patterns interest you, and you want to learn more about sustainable sewing- check out the Sewing with Threads Podcast, Episode 44: Sustainable Approach to Sewing with Wendy Ward.

We hope you will try making one of these designs. When you’re done, be sure to share pictures in our Reader’s Closet gallery or share on Instagram and tag #memadethreads.

