Fabulous Examples and Ideas for the 2021 Runway-Inspired Challenge

The four Threads digital ambassadors have been busy creating runway interpretations to encourage and inspire you to do the same in the 2021 Digital Ambassadors’ Runway Sewn Your Way Challenge. Now you can see their work, read about their experiences in making the garments, and learn a few techniques.

The digital ambassadors aren’t competing for prizes in this challenge—but you can. Sew your own runway-inspired look, then submit a short explanation and images of your results for two chances to win prize packages.

Let’s take a look at the ensembles these sewing experts created:

These garments and techniques just may have you thinking about a designer you like and a garment you want to make. Here’s your chance to do so and perhaps win a prize after submitting your entry in the 2021 Digital Ambassadors’ Runway Sewn Your Way Challenge.

A contest with two chances to win

An audience-choice winner receives more than $500 worth of products from Beautiful Textiles, Janome, and Wild Ginger Software, and a winner selected by the four Threads digital ambassadors receives a selection of Taunton products.

Entrants can submit photos and descriptions of their self-sewn, runway-inspired garment or ensemble until midnight EST November 3, 2021, using the entry form provided.

Audience choice

We’ll compile and post the runway-inspired entries. Then you can choose your favorite. You don’t need to enter a garment in the contest to vote. Cast your vote between 12 a.m. EST November 8, 2021 and midnight EST November 26, 2021. We’ll tally the votes and announce the audience-choice winner December 3, 2021.

Digital ambassadors’ choice

The digital ambassadors will pick their favorite runway-inspired entry, and the entrant receives a prize package of Taunton products. The winner will also be announced December 3, 2021 at ThreadsMagazine.com.

How to get started

Choose a runway look that inspires you and make it your own in a new garment or ensemble. It can be a vintage or contemporary runway inspiration and interpretation. Your garment or ensemble does not need to have been sewn within a particular time frame.

However, you’ll want to enter soon for a chance to win by providing a photo and/or link to your runway inspiration and clear images of your finished look. You’ll also briefly answer a few easy questions in the form we’ll provide. That’s the time to share which runway look or looks inspired you; how you made the look your own; what pattern, if any, you used; what type and how much fabric you needed; whether any trims or embellishments were used; and the challenges you faced in creating the look.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER Ends 11/3/21 US residents, 18+ only

Editor’s note: For pointers on entering this and other contests, see the Sewing With Threads podcast featuring artist Daryl Lancaster, an expert on entering and winning contests and shows. Check out this post for advice on taking photos.

The prizes

For the audience-choice winner

For the digital ambassadors’ chosen winner

Three Taunton products:

Photos: Mike Yamin.

