 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Sewing with Threads Podcast

Fearless Experimentation | Episode 29

Author Headshot By Threads magazine

Produced by Cari Delahanty and Threads Editors. Edited by Cari Delahanty

Threads Digital Ambassador Becky Fulgoni muses about design experimentation—planning, testing, and executing beautifully made garments, without stress or anxiety—in the Sewing With Threads video podcast, Episode 29.

Becky is tall—6 feet tall—and has been sewing since childhood, when she realized she’d never find ready-to-wear clothes to fit her lanky frame. She talks about learning to sew with her mother and eventually moving on to a career in costume construction. She credits her training in the theater with teaching her to sew quickly and to think analytically about the engineering aspects of garment construction.

Seasonal sewing

A longtime resident of Michigan, Becky has a long-standing love of wool fabrics, from thick tweeds to supple jerseys. However, she will be living in Florida during the winter months and has become a fan of linen. Learn how she’s planning to revise her wardrobe to incorporate more vibrant colors and lightweight fabrics.

Backpack design experimentation

When asked what her current sewing passion is, Becky mentioned that she’s been making lots of backpacks. She creates them with pockets, zippers and other special features that correspond to her specific needs. Although she likes to use lightweight, water-resistant raincoat fabrics, she has made some with waxed cotton. Read about Becky’s sewing and design experimentation with this durable, rugged material in “Tips for Working with Waxed Cotton.”

Becky Fulgoni's design experimentation led to tips for working with waxed cotton

Creative clothing design

Becky participated in a number of past Threads design challenges, including “Inspired by Threads,” in which she is a four-time winner. Take a look at her winning entries, in the Threads archive:

#106 April/May 2003

#117, Feb./March 2005

#129, Feb./March 2007

#135, Feb./March 2008

As a digital ambassador for Threads, Becky has contributed many online articles about design, fabrics, and clever sewing techniques. Insider members can read about some of her creative approaches to making unique, artful garments. In this podcast, she talks about—and shows—a vest she made from a scarf using a bias-binding presser foot for construction to sew and bind the seams in one pass. For details on this process, look for “The Binding Foot: Essential and Creative Uses.”

Design experimentation led to the creation of a jacket whose edges are finished with seam binding

Other blog posts that feature Becky’s design experimentation include:

“Sew Minimalist Tops for Summer”

“Search the Home Dec Department for Garment Fabrics”

“Using a Fabric’s Raw Edges as a Garment Design Detail”

You find out more about Becky on her blog by clicking here.

This episode is brought to you by our friends at Baby Lock, who remind you that you can support your local retailer by purchasing Baby Lock machines online. You’ll find a variety of sewing, quilting, serging, and embroidery machines ready to purchase along with notions, fabrics, and other goods and services. Visit BabyLock.com to find a participating retailer, and see what they have ready and available for you. 

Baby Lock logo
We have created a podcast survey to help guide our content. Please take a moment to answer a few questions.

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Sewing with Threads Podcast

View All
View All

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Q&A: Locating the Waistline

Q: I’m planning to make some fitting adjustments to a pattern, but the waistline is not marked on it. How do I determine where the waistline is on the pattern?…

How-to

Q&A: Napped Fabrics vs. Pile Fabrics

Q: What is the difference between nap and pile when you’re describing a fabric’s texture? Do you have to treat fabrics differently depending on whether they have nap or pile?…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads, Issue #209 June/July

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe