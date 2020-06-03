Fearless Experimentation | Episode 29

Produced by Cari Delahanty and Threads Editors. Edited by Cari Delahanty

Threads Digital Ambassador Becky Fulgoni muses about design experimentation—planning, testing, and executing beautifully made garments, without stress or anxiety—in the Sewing With Threads video podcast, Episode 29.

Becky is tall—6 feet tall—and has been sewing since childhood, when she realized she’d never find ready-to-wear clothes to fit her lanky frame. She talks about learning to sew with her mother and eventually moving on to a career in costume construction. She credits her training in the theater with teaching her to sew quickly and to think analytically about the engineering aspects of garment construction.

Seasonal sewing

A longtime resident of Michigan, Becky has a long-standing love of wool fabrics, from thick tweeds to supple jerseys. However, she will be living in Florida during the winter months and has become a fan of linen. Learn how she’s planning to revise her wardrobe to incorporate more vibrant colors and lightweight fabrics.

Backpack design experimentation

When asked what her current sewing passion is, Becky mentioned that she’s been making lots of backpacks. She creates them with pockets, zippers and other special features that correspond to her specific needs. Although she likes to use lightweight, water-resistant raincoat fabrics, she has made some with waxed cotton. Read about Becky’s sewing and design experimentation with this durable, rugged material in “Tips for Working with Waxed Cotton.”

Creative clothing design

Becky participated in a number of past Threads design challenges, including “Inspired by Threads,” in which she is a four-time winner. Take a look at her winning entries, in the Threads archive:

#106 April/May 2003

#117, Feb./March 2005

#129, Feb./March 2007

#135, Feb./March 2008

As a digital ambassador for Threads, Becky has contributed many online articles about design, fabrics, and clever sewing techniques. Insider members can read about some of her creative approaches to making unique, artful garments. In this podcast, she talks about—and shows—a vest she made from a scarf using a bias-binding presser foot for construction to sew and bind the seams in one pass. For details on this process, look for “The Binding Foot: Essential and Creative Uses.”

Other blog posts that feature Becky’s design experimentation include:

“Sew Minimalist Tops for Summer”

“Search the Home Dec Department for Garment Fabrics”

“Using a Fabric’s Raw Edges as a Garment Design Detail”

You find out more about Becky on her blog by clicking here.

