Welcome to Smart Sewing with Kenneth D. King: Fake Fur Basics

Video: Threads magazine

Sewing with fake fur is a joy, and in this series, Threads Contributing Editor Kenneth D. King gives us all the techniques needed to make a one-of-a-kind jacket in luxurious fur.

In this video, Kenneth provides a brief overview of some of the methods you’ll need to know to sew with fur. Many of these techniques are traditionally used for constructing real fur coats, but they work equally well with synthetic varieties. Then he introduces us to a range of stunning furs, from lush, realistic fur to fantasy fur with long pile in unusual colors.

Faux fur is easy to work with, easy to care for, relatively light in weight, and best of all, doesn’t come from animals.

The chapters that follow walk you through the construction of a fabulous fake fur jacket. You’ll learn what materials and tools to purchase and how to choose a suitable pattern. Then, Kenneth provides tutorials on fabric preparation and basic seam techniques. You’ll discover the best ways to make collars and pockets, and how to assemble the jacket. Finally, you will insert a luxurious lining by hand for the finishing touch.

