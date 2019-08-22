 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Video Series

Magnets Make Pressing Easier | Video

By Threads magazine Aug 22, 2019

When pressing large items or lengths of fabric, you may find that the weight of the fabric hanging off the ironing board pulls the rest of the fabric off as well. Because most ironing boards are metal, you can use a strong magnet (available inexpensively at electronics stores and hobby shops) to hold the fabric to the board. Try magnets that are 1 inch wide by 1 3/4 inches long. They hold the fabric firmly—right through the fabric and the ironing board cover—but are easy to move and don’t damage the fabric. For delicate fabrics, use smaller, weaker magnets to better disperse the weight.

Reader tip sent in by Susan Nunn, Raleigh, North Carolina, and published in Threads #140 (Dec. 2008/Jan 2009).

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

About This Video Series

In Threads Sewing Tips video series, we share clever tricks to help improve your sewing. Watch to learn how to make a wide seam allowance guide, how to color-code pleat markings, and other helpful tips. What makes this series special is that many of these easy-to-follow techniques have been submitted by Threads readers like you.

More About this Video Series

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Videos in the Series

More Video Series

View All

  • Industry Insider Techniques | Vol. 8

  • Pants Fitting with Sarah Veblen | Video Series

  • Industry Insider Techniques | Vol. 7

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

No-Twist Thread Loops | Video

For neater loops that look nice and don't get tangled, try this method.

How-to

Hong Kong Lining Technique

With this method, you can line and jacket and finish its seam allowances at the same time.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #205, Oct./Nov. 2019

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe