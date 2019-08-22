Magnets Make Pressing Easier | Video

When pressing large items or lengths of fabric, you may find that the weight of the fabric hanging off the ironing board pulls the rest of the fabric off as well. Because most ironing boards are metal, you can use a strong magnet (available inexpensively at electronics stores and hobby shops) to hold the fabric to the board. Try magnets that are 1 inch wide by 1 3/4 inches long. They hold the fabric firmly—right through the fabric and the ironing board cover—but are easy to move and don’t damage the fabric. For delicate fabrics, use smaller, weaker magnets to better disperse the weight.

Reader tip sent in by Susan Nunn, Raleigh, North Carolina, and published in Threads #140 (Dec. 2008/Jan 2009).

