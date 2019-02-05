Baste with Monofilament Thread | Video

In Threads Sewing Tips video series, we share clever tricks to help improve your sewing. Watch to learn how to make a wide seam allowance guide, how to color-code pleat markings, and other helpful tips. What makes this series special is that many of these easy-to-follow techniques have been submitted by Threads readers like you.

Monofilament thread has many uses, but you might not have considered its benefits as a basting thread. Unlike standard thread, it doesn’t get caught in machine stitches and can be removed quickly and easily. You can even reuse a length multiple times, as you don’t need to cut it to pull it out.

Reader tip sent in by Diana Van der Sluys, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. First seen in Threads #192.

