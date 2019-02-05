 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Baste with Monofilament Thread | Video

This invisible thread makes it easy to remove basting stitches once you’ve completed a permanent seam.

By Threads magazine Feb 05, 2019

In Threads Sewing Tips video series, we share clever tricks to help improve your sewing. Watch to learn how to make a wide seam allowance guide, how to color-code pleat markings, and other helpful tips. What makes this series special is that many of these easy-to-follow techniques have been submitted by Threads readers like you.

Monofilament thread has many uses, but you might not have considered its benefits as a basting thread. Unlike standard thread, it doesn’t get caught in machine stitches and can be removed quickly and easily. You can even reuse a length multiple times, as you don’t need to cut it to pull it out.

Reader tip sent in by Diana Van der Sluys, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. First seen in Threads #192.

 

