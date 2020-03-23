 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Video Series

How to Avoid Buying Too Much Fabric

Learn a trick for laying out your pattern beforehand and avoid buying too much fabric for your next project

By Threads magazine

Video: Jeff Roos, Cari Delahanty. Technical Editor: by Carol Fresia

The yardage requirements given on a pattern envelope don’t always indicate the amount of fabric you actually need. Alterations such as lengthening or shortening can change the yardage required.

Create a layout template

To determine exactly how much fabric is necessary, create a reusable surface on which you can test a cutting layout. Select a sturdy nonwoven or laminated material, such as vinyl, oilcloth, or faux leather. The material must be at least 60 inches wide. It is easiest to work with no more than 3-yard lengths; if you need more than 3 yards, simply place a second piece end-to-end.

With three different colored permanent markers and a long straightedge, mark the material on the lengthwise grain at the three most common fabric widths. Usually, this is 60 inches, 54 inches, and 45 inches. Then draw a dotted line in the corresponding marker color to mark the foldline for each width, at 30 inches, 26 inches, and 22 1/2 inches. Finally, use a fourth color to mark the material in 1/8-yard increments, perpendicular to the width lines.

Test the pattern layout

Make any alterations to your pattern pieces, and press the pieces flat. Lay the pieces out on the material as you would on the fabric. If needed, shift the pieces around to maximize the efficiency of the layout.

Now, simply measure the length of vinyl that is covered by the pattern pieces to determine exactly how much fabric is required.

Store the material in a roll so it does not crease, and enjoy the luxury of knowing precisely how much fabric you need.

Reader tip sent in by Liv Manzer, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. First seen in Threads #151 (Oct./Nov. 2010).

For more tips, read “Pattern Layouts.”

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

About This Video Series

In Threads Sewing Tips video series, we share clever tricks to help improve your sewing. Watch to learn how to make a wide seam allowance guide, how to color-code pleat markings, and other helpful tips. What makes this series special is that many of these easy-to-follow techniques have been submitted by Threads readers like you.

More About this Video Series

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Videos in the Series

More Video Series

View All

  • Embroidery 101: How to Sew 5 Basic Embroidery Stitches

  • Bound Buttonholes

  • Industry Insider Techniques | Vol. 8

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Readers Tips: Measure Crotch Length Accurately

When making women’s pants, you need to know the correct front and back-crotch lengths. Women have many different body types: flat derrières or protruding abdomens, and everything in between. Patterns…

Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Simplicity 8962 Men's Jacket

Simplicity 8962 This fully lined, single-breasted, two-button men’s jacket has notched lapels, patch breast pocket, lower patch pockets, and inside welt pockets with loop-and-button closures. The center back includes a…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • Bernina Sponsored Content

    Where to Buy

    Locate a BERNINA store in your area.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #208, April/May

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe