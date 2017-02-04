21 Fabric Tips and Tricks
If you sew often, you may feel like you have a good understanding of fabric and how to manipulate it. But when it comes to such a broad topic, there's always more to learn. We've gathered 21 of our favorite articles and videos that will help you understand the ins and outs of a variety of fabric types, as well as processes and techniques related to working with silks and knits. Great for new and experienced sewers, this collection just may help you discover a new techinique, tip, or trick.
Mercerizing Makes Cotton Extrasmooth
Learn more about the process of mercerizing and what effect it has on a fabric.
Investigating a Mystery Luxury Fabric
Many luxury garments claim they are made out of a fabric called "cady." But fabric suppliers in the U.S. don't stock anything by that name. Join us as we get to the bottom of this mystery.
How to Finish Seams on Chantilly Lace
There are a variety of methods for seaming lace. However, they can be challenging if working with delicate lace such as Chantilly. I'll show you a clever technique for finishing seams on tricky lace fabrics.
Tip: Store Fabric Neatly in Less Space
Learn a clever way to store fabric with this tip from Threads #174 (August/September 2014).
Video: How to Bind a Sheer Edge
Binding the edges of sheer fabrics is easier than you think with our fast technique.
Video: How to Marble Fabric Using Shaving Cream
Watch and learn a simplified method for creating marbled fabric.
How to Identify Fabrics with a Burn Test
Learn how to burn and read the ashes for 10 fiber types.
A Beautiful Hem for a Four-Ply Silk Crepe
For those like me who dread hemming 4-ply silk crepe, my friend Lynda Maynard comes to the rescue!
A Trick for Working with Raw Silk
I got some nifty raw silk from Mood recently for a spring jacket. Working with this fabric presents some challenges!
How to Dye Silk Organza
It can be difficult to find exactly the right shade of silk organza; especially if it's to be used under lace and meant to match one's skin tone. Here, I'll show you how I do it.
Save Your Fabric from Pulls and Snags
Here's a sewing room solution for a tricky fabric problem.
Firming Up Fabrics with Gelatine
Stabilizing fabrics is nothing new - and it can be a big help.
Sew Curved Seams in Silk Charmeuse
Stitch, clip, trim, and fold for a beautiful-and narrow-finished seam that wraps around curves with this extra from SewStylish Fall 2012
Create Intricate Fabric With Pin Weaving
Make your own colorful and artistic fabric from yarn and leftover fabric pieces with pin weaving. The technique is surprisingly easy to master and produces lovely yardage for garments, accessories, and even framed art pieces.
How to Identify Knit Fabrics
Take a look at a few common types of readily available knits to understand the difference between the weft and warp.
Two Takes on Felting Wool Jersey
Exercise your creative options by shrinking wool jersey before, or after, embellishing with it.
A Primer on Sewing Knits
A guide for easy-to-make knit garments that look like ready-to-wear.
Video: Straightening the Grain On Fluid Fabrics
Before cutting, the crossgrain and the lengthwise grain need to be ruler straight. In this video, fashion designer Sarah Veblen demonstrates the technique.
Resist-and-Spray Technique for Dyeing Fabric
For a lovely patterned effect, place flat, detailed objects on a piece of fabric, then spray on a bleach solution.
Dyeing with Bleach
Lois Ericson shows you how to create uniquely colored and patterened fabrics with ordinary household bleach.
